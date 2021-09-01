SREI Group elevates its security posture with Trend Micro Vision One

Trend Micro Incorporated is now providing a comprehensive suite of cybersecurity solutions to Srei Group of Companies, India’s leading asset finance and leasing institution. The company secured itsendpoints and instances in the cloud within a month with the help of Trend Micro’s all-inclusive and robust solutions, which elevated itssecurity posture.

Being a large and diversified business group, Sreiwas looking for the right security partner who could offer a unified, comprehensive view of their entire security landscape. The extended detection and response (XDR) capabilities at the core ofTrend Micro Vision One have empowered Srei to gain visibility across multiple security layers and also helped resolve skill and resource constraints by correlating security events to help reduce alert fatigue.

Vijendra Katiyar, Country Manager, India & SAARC, Trend Micro said, “Time is of the essence in cybersecurity. Considering the evolving threat landscape, organizations need to have quick and comprehensive visibility across the enterprise. Trend Micro Vision One enabled SREI to achieve a greater level of threat detection and investigation across their IT infrastructure. This contextual visibility helped them to hunt, detect, contain and respond to threats in a faster and more efficient manner.”

Speaking on the deployment, Amit Deb, AVP IT Operation, Srei Group of Companies said, “Cybersecurity today is an integral part of ensuring seamless business operations.With Trend Micro providing vendor consolidation and being a single point of support,we have now achieved tight API integration with our SOC, enabling us to take immediate actions wherever required. The XDR capabilities ofTrend Micro Vision One provided us with a future-ready solution.It has increased visibility through its24/7 alert monitoring, correlation, and prioritization, which has accelerated the remediation mechanism. We are now ableto take immediate action on events that need further investigation. The single source of managed detection and response has further helped resolve skill and resource constraints.”