Sophos appoints Chad Cleevely as Asia Pacific and Japan channel sales director

Sophos appointed Chad Cleevely as director, channel sales, Asia Pacific and Japan (APJ). In this role, Cleevely will lead Sophos’ channel operations across the APJ region working with partners and customers to provide the cybersecurity solutions and services required to protect them from today’s fast changing cyberattacks, including ransomware.

Cleevely joins Sophos from Quest Software where he was APJ channel sales director. During his five-year tenure at Quest Software, Cleevely also spent time leading the regional sales team. Cleevely’s 25-year technology career comprises various sales and channel leadership roles with Dell Technologies, IBM and Symantec.

“The channel is a key priority for Sophos, and we are excited to welcome Chad to Sophos to lead this very important part of our business for APJ. Chad brings more than 20 years’ experience in the channel, gained through senior sales and managerial roles for some of the world’s leading technology organizations. Chad is a valuable addition to the Sophos channel community across the region and I look forward to working with him to deliver next-generation cybersecurity to the market,” said Gavin Struthers, senior vice president, APJ at Sophos.

Commenting on his appointment, Cleevely said, “I am delighted to join Sophos APJ on its mission to deliver innovative and highly-effective cybersecurity solutions to IT professionals and the channel that serves them. The threat landscape continues to evolve at an alarming pace, and I am excited by the opportunity to work with Sophos’ partners across the entire region to help keep organisations safe from this ever-changing threat environment.”

