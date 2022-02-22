RP tech India Outlines Ambitious Growth Vision for Networking Business

- Advertisement -

RP tech India organised the first-ever networking meet for its champions to provide them in-depth knowledge on the networking vertical and brainstorm on the go-to-market strategy (GTM) for the networking business. Themed as ‘Together Towards Tomorrow’, the objective of the two-day conference was to connect with reconnect champions and guide them on the present future roadmap for networking business. Champions from across 50 branches participated in the two-day conference held on 18th and 19th February at Hotel Sahara Star in Mumbai.

Networking-Meet

RP tech division heads and brand representatives conducted training sessions for champions to outline strengths, challenges and areas of improvement in the existing sales and marketing strategies. The conference also provided champions with a platform to connect with their product managers and vendors’ team. The participants brainstormed on the topics such as increasing the strength of networking partners, exploring upselling/ cross-selling opportunities and Partners’ training. Vertical heads and product managers also shared their vision for the expansion of the networking vertical.

Harish Agarwal 3rd degree connection3rd Business Manager at RP tech (Division of Rashi Peripherals Pvt Ltd)

Highlighting the aim of the event, Mr. Harish Agarwal, Business Manager – Networking at RP tech India said, “It was the first physical event post-pandemic and we leveraged this platform to reconnect with our champions and vendors. The networking vertical showed promising growth during the lockdown and we expect the same momentum for FY 2022-23. We will continue to invest in knowledge sharing and training to offer the best solutions to consumers.”

Mr. Rajesh Goenka, Director, Sales & Marketing, RP tech India

The COVID-19 pandemic triggered the demand for distance learning and remote working solutions paving the way for the growth of the IT hardware industry. The demand for networking solutions such as Wi-fi routers and switches, cables, Wi-fi Access points etc. also witnessed a steady growth during the pandemic. As Corporates and Educational Institutes adopt the hybrid model of physical and virtual work setup, the demand for networking solutions is set to grow. RP tech India has a strong networking solutions portfolio of renowned global brands including TP-Link, Mercusys, Ubiquiti, Aten, Belden, Cambium, Asus Networking and Cornelis Networks. “We are very bullish on the networking business. We have a strong brand portfolio and we will add more brands to offer comprehensive networking solutions to B2B and B2C consumers through our strong distribution network”, said Mr. Rajesh Goenka, Director, Sales and Marketing, RP tech India.

Sharing his feedback, a champion said, “The RP tech TTT Networking conference was very informative. We had an opportunity to meet and interact with representatives of OEMs and discuss with them the roadmap for FY 2022-23. The event provided me with the clarity on business approach, product positioning and channel outreach.”

