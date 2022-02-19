ReStor Lab partners with You wipe to enhance its Data-Erasure-As-A-Service

- Advertisement -

ReStor Lab, India’s first ISO certified HDD and SSD repair company has announced its exclusive partnership with world’s leading certified data erasure software company “YouWipe”.

The strategic alliance will enableits offering of Data-Erasure-As -A-Service (DEAAS) to Indian market through Restor Lab. Restor Lab will also offer s/w licenses at competitive rates to its partner like Corporate VARs, e-wasterefurbishes / ITADs so they can also offer Data Erasure services to its customers.

ReStor Lab specializes in ReStor/ Repair of product to its original conditions. Our services are focused on some key data storage technology areas like Hard Disk Drive (HDD), Solid state Drives (SSD) to name a few.

The core team consists of professionals from IT, ITES and service industry, with combined experience of more than ten decades in the South Asia markets.

The main aim of ReStor Lab is to become the leading provider of Data Storage Device & information ReStor services through cost effective and world class process to all its customers &partners. It also aims to be leading Information and Data Storage Provider as it is the key for any decision-making process and is a center of an organization’s infrastructure.

YouWipe offer all-in-one solution for all data carrying devices, laptops, desktops, servers, SAN’s, SSD/HDD disks, smartphones, tablets or flash devices. An extensive data erasure report is automatically generated and stored on the cloud account or locally onsite.

YouWipe meets and exceeds strict government regulations and industry standards, such as the GDPR, HIPAA, FACTA, PCI DSS, SOx and the Data Protection Act.YouWipe proudly introduces our new robust hardware erasure appliances, built for heavy-duty projects and powered by YouWipe’s innovative erasure software.

YouWipe holds multiple certifications and approvals by the Finnish Government (Finnish National Cyber Security Center), the Dutch Government (Algemene Inlichtinen en Veiligheidsdiesnt), the UK ADISA, Stellar Data Recovery, the Common Criteria EAL +3, and NATO, where it is also listed on the NATO Information Assurance Product Catalogue (NIAPC).

Youwipe is simple to use, and integrated s/w which does secure data erasure/data sanitization based on world recognize and certified standard method/algorithms. Same integrated s/w is required for HDD (all interfaces and class), data center storage, Solid State Drives (SSD), mobile phone (iPhone & Android phones) & flash drives. After the secure erasure, s/w generates a report with all the details of hardware and storage device model and sr no. A detailed configuration and test report of each major component of the system will also help rental / leasing business.

“We are thrilled to provide Indian ITAD Centres, as well as Corporate and Public agencies with exclusive Youwipe Certified Data Erasure technology” Restor Lab Pvt Ltd., CEO and Founder, Sharad Srivastava said.

YouWipe CEO and Co-Founder, Ariel Figueras says “This collaboration will give the Indian market the ability to reach the highly certified and NATO Accredited data erasure technology and solution to reduce electronic waste.”

Sharad Srivastava, Restor Founder and CEO said “Youwipe is software-based method, enduring 100% data on HDD, SSD, Flash and mobile device is completely destroyed and rendered uncovered by any current technology. Once data is erased, a digitally signed, temper proof certificate of erasure is provided for detail audit trail to comply with internal or external auditing requirements.”

Ariel Figueras , YouWipe founder and CEO , Finland said “ YouWipe has been certified under rigorous and professional standards, by governments and independent security organizations, such as NATO, the UK National cyber security center (NCSC), the Common Criteria (EAL +3), TÜV Saarland, the Dutch General Intelligence and security services, the Finnish National cyber security center (TRAFICOM), and ADISA ( UK asset Disposal and alliance security alliance), among others YouWipe meet or exceeds strict government regulation and industry standards such as GDPR, HIPAA, FACTA, PCI DSS, Sox, and the data protection act.

