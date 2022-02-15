RedGear Launches New Full-Sized Gaming Keyboard

- Advertisement -

Imagine Marketing (parent company of boAt) owned RedGear unveils their latest Full-sized Gaming Keyboard – RedGear MT02 with superior performance for fast-paced gaming sessions. Packed with 3 Unique RGB LED Modes, RedGear MT02 can certainly complement any gaming setup.

On the launch of RedGear’s new gaming accessory, Mr. Sameer Mehta, Co-founder and Chief Product Officer, Imagine Marketing Limited said, “With constant lockdowns due to covid, the young millennials of today have turned to gaming as a means to socialise and we are elated to offer them the right gear for it. Our new keyboard is designed for today’s pro as well as casual gamers as we aim to make the gaming experience immersive with our distinct portfolio.”

Meet MT02 — RedGear’s latest offering in their gaming keyboard range. Designed for intense and longer gaming sessions MT02 offers floating keys for faster actuation and better control over your commands. Each key has double-injected keycaps to ensure longer durability. A Built-in Membrane under the keys ensures an extremely satisfying typing experience while offering whisper-quiet clicks.

The RedGear MT02 features a full-sized keyboard with RGB LED backlit keys that can be controlled at the click of a button. The keyboard also sports a quick control (changeable to Black or Silver) analogue-style knob using which you can instantly control the volume or quickly change LED brightness. One can also instantly switch between three mixed LED Colour modes by hitting the physical hotkeys to the right of the spacebar.

RedGear’s R&D team has created MT02 keeping in mind that a gamer’s intense sessions should go completely undisturbed. The Windows Lock key on the MT02 helps gamers concentrate on their game while locking the Windows key to keep accidental presses at bay. The RedGear MT02 Mechanical RGB Gaming Keyboard will be available on Amazon.in with a 1-year warranty period.

If you have an interesting Article / Report/case study to share, please get in touch with us at editors@roymediative.com/ roy@roymediative.com, 9811346846/9625243429.