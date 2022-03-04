- Advertisement -

RAPOO introduces H100 Plus and H120 headsets in India. When it’s time to take a music break between back-to-back calls, the RAPOO headsets provide rich bass, crisp highs, and natural mid-tones to let you enjoy your favorite tunes.

Whether you are recording a tutorial, teaching or doing an online game session these headsets can be your perfect companion as they come with unique noise cancellation features which helps filter out the background noises and make virtual meetings crisp and clear.

RAPOO H 100 Plus

The RAPOO H100 Plus Headset comes with high quality stereo audio output with a rotary microphone for better management. It has a convenient volume adjustment and supports voice calls seamlessly. This RAPOO headset comes with a wired transmission mode and a 3.5 mm audio jack for easy connectivity. This intelligent suspension headwear is adapted for the long game with dimensions of 165x165x55 mm.

RAPOO H 120

The RAPOO H120 USB Stereo Headset is another game changer which comes with a very high-quality USB digital audio output to have a luxurious experience at your home. With microphone noise reduction and a USB connector, it is the perfect partner for your online work calls and meetings. Just like RAPOO H100 Plus, H120 also comes with a wired transmission and adjustable microphone rotation. It offers more extraordinary features like smooth HD voice calls and other multiple functions of the given control features, ensuring a hassle free and premium experience.

