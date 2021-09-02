NTT expands its data center footprint by 20%

NTT Ltd.’s Global Data Centers division provides a full stack of ICT services and continues to expand its global data center footprint by 20% to build a connected future that will benefit enterprise and hyperscale clients around the world.

NTT operates data centers across Europe, North America, Africa, and Asia, including a major presence in India. It delivers and operates global interconnected data centers with cross regional data center networks through key markets such as London, Singapore, Tokyo, and Virginia in North America. Its expansions in data center services provide increased data center capacity and network connectivity across all geographies, including Americas, EMEA, APAC and India.



With Mumbai eight going live soon, the Chandivali campus, India’s first operational hyperscale data center park, will reach 85MW of IT load. Over the next 18 months, four new hyperscale data center parks will also become operational: two in Navi Mumbai and one each in Chennai and Delhi, adding approximately 133MW of IT load and 50,000m2 of floorspace. Interconnections for 10 data centers across India will also be rolled out in 2021 and submarine cable landing stations are planned in Mumbai and Chennai. This expansion will further consolidate NTT’s number one position in the Indian market.

In addition to the expansion of NTT’s global data center footprint, NTT is currently constructing a “MIST” large-capacity submarine cable connecting Singapore, Malaysia, and India (Mumbai and Chennai).

The MIST cable system will have a total length of 11,000km: a distance which is further than flying from New York, across the US and the Pacific Ocean to land in Tokyo. Construction will complete in mid-2023.

The infrastructure combination of such a significant increase in global data center capacity coupled with NTT’s status as a tier 1 global network service provider, will provide businesses with a secure platform for increasing full-stack ICT service needs.

Global Data Center Interconnect (GDCI), an integrated global network fabric service that delivers a cross regional data center network and private secure connection to major cloud service providers with a single physical port supporting multiple virtual network services, increases this capability to provide a high speed interconnected digital backbone across its global markets. The increased submarine cable system will also help to provide cross-regional data center interconnections.

Masaaki Moribayashi, President and Board Director for NTT Ltd. said, “The pandemic has dramatically changed our way of life. People’s quality of life now fundamentally depends on this infrastructure. In the next 18 months, NTT plans to increase data center operations by 20% to a total of over 600,000m2 (approx. 6.5M ft2) of floorspace in over 20 countries and regions. In addition, NTT will globally expand approximately 30 connection points of GDCI service in our data centers to optimize the enterprise hybrid cloud environment over NTT’s data centers and network services. NTT has already started construction to add 300MW of IT load to its portfolio. With the completion of new data centers, expanded campuses and high capacity networks such as the MIST submarine cable, we are building a connected future that will benefit NTT’s clients around the world.”