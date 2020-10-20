NITI Aayog & AWS Launch Frontier Technologies Cloud Innovation Center

The National Institution for Transforming India (NITI Aayog), the Government of India’s premier policy think tank, has established a Frontier Technologies Cloud Innovation Center (CIC) with Amazon Web Services (AWS) to help address societal challenges through digital innovation.

The NITI Aayog Frontier Technologies Cloud Innovation Center is the first AWS CIC in India, the 12th around the world, and the first AWS CIC that will address societal challenges at a national level. The AWS Cloud Innovation Centers Global Program provides an opportunity for government agencies, nonprofits, and education institutions, to collaborate on pressing challenges, apply design thinking methodology, test new ideas, and access technology expertise from AWS.

“We are seeing public sector organizations around the world use cloud technology to innovate in a fast and agile manner, address problems at scale, and transform public services for citizens,” said Max Peterson, Vice President, International Sales, Worldwide Public Sector, Amazon Web Services, Inc. “Our Cloud Innovation Centers (CIC) program is designed to be a catalyst for innovation in public sector, by bringing together technology experts to address challenges. We are excited to collaborate with NITI Aayog, and support its public sector mission in India.”

“The NITI Aayog Frontier Technologies Cloud Innovation Center (CIC) with AWS will bring together government stakeholders, startups, and local organizations in India to innovate and create new approaches to solving problems,” said Anna Roy, Senior Adviser, NITI Aayog. “Through the CIC program, we have the opportunity to experiment with the latest technology, and access world-class innovation expertise that will help us advance citizen services, and better understand how frontier technologies can address the unique needs of our country.”