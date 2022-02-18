Newgen Positioned by Aragon Research in the ‘Leader’ Section

- Advertisement -

Newgen Software, a provider of low code digital transformation platform, announced that it has been positioned by Aragon Research, Inc. in the “Leader” section of The Aragon Research Globe for Enterprise Content Platforms, 2021.

The report evaluated eleven major providers, including Newgen. The report cites content management, low code process automation (BPM), omnichannel customer engagement (CCM)/document generation, mobile app support, and strength in financial services as the strong points of Newgen.

As per the report, “Newgen has always been strong in the banking and financial services space, with a library of applications such as account opening solutions. In content analytics, Newgen provides its Document Classifier, which automatically classifies documents based on both document structure (image analysis) and content (text analysis).”

“Our content services platform, part of NewgenONE, continues to enable enterprises to manage the lifecycle of their content for business process digitization, improve employee productivity, enhance customer experience, and adhere to regulatory compliance. This recognition is another validation of our commitment towards delivering best-in-class products to our customers,” said Mr. Virender Jeet, CEO, Newgen Software.

If you have an interesting Article / Report/case study to share, please get in touch with us at editors@roymediative.com/ roy@roymediative.com, 9811346846/9625243429.