Netrack Introduces Seismic Rack Cabinet to Protect IT Equipment from Earthquake

Earthquakes are a significant concern for the IT industry not only because they cause damage to the equipment but also because they eventually affect the overall operations. The aim of any IT setup is to provide compute power and uptime. Compute power can be achieved by purchasing the right hardware to an extent, but the certainty of uptime needs better infrastructure.

The rating of a seismic rack is done based on the amount of protection it provides from the shocks in the event of an earthquake. Seismic rack standards are often specified in terms of the earthquake risk zones they are made to withstand. These zones vary from 0 to 5, with zero denoting no substantial risk, while three and above denoting medium to very high risk. A seismic rack is manufactured pertaining to the requirements for physical protection for each of these zones.

The benefits of a seismic rack include its physical properties and construction. It has an enhanced base and robust anchoring hardware to hold the rack in place and well protected, like the NRSs series from Netrack India. Made for high-density application in IT industry, and for IT rooms located in medium and high-risk seismic zones, this product offers four distinctive bracing option like High Tension Bracing Bolt, Anti vibration Mount Pads, Ultra Rigid Bracing frame & Top bracing to be able to mount the rack on True floor or the raised floor based on its type for the highest level of protection. Product also tackles the Airflow management issues with the accessories like Blanking Panel, Air Seal Kit & Brush module for efficiency to ensure effective airflow management within the cabinet specifically for the Data-Center industry.