Netcore Cloud Aims to Increase Revenue from US & Europe to 30-40% by 2025

Netcore Cloud announced its plans to increase its revenues from international markets across North America, South America & Europe to 30-40% by 2025 through strategic partnerships and acquisitions. The company will also be expanding in other regions including ANZ, Middle East and the African continent. It will be touching 1,600+ employees by 2022, towards fulfilling its international growth plans.

Inspired by its growing popularity in the Asian continent, Netcore Cloud recently ventured into other regions including America, Africa, Australia & New Zealand and the Middle East. Today the company operates two successful offices in New York and Ottawa. It has appointed Mr. Chantal Capablanca as the country head for Australia & New Zealand. Since entering Europe last year, it has successfully established regional offices in Berlin and Madrid.

Abithab Bhaskar, International CEO, Netcore Cloud

Speaking about this global expansion, Abithab Bhaskar, International CEO, Netcore Cloud says, “The growing need for technology companies coupled with relaxed regulations and talent pool has presented a favourable environment for Indian technology companies to penetrate international markets seamlessly.”

Netcore Cloud believes that the pandemic and subsequent lockdown have given rise to an entrepreneurial economy with a startup-friendly environment. To help start-ups optimize the benefits of Netcore Cloud’s market leading technology stack, the company will be extending credits of $10,000 for start-ups in these countries.

Kalpit Jain, Group CEO, Netcore Cloud

Commenting on the company’s plan of global expansion, Kalpit Jain, Group CEO, Netcore Cloud said, “In the coming years, international expansion will be a major growth driver for Netcore Cloud. We presently have a strong leadership position in India. We want to replicate this feat in America, Europe, Africa, Australia & New Zealand and the Middle East as well. Email marketing has been making a lot of noise in global markets. Netcore Cloud’s email business saw exponential growth of 50% post the pandemic lockdown, with ~70% or $12.5 billion coming from emerging markets alone.”.

Over 75% of India’s and 50% of Asia’s email traffic are processed through its platform. While it is dominant in email marketing, the company today has also made huge inroads in Customer Engagement, Madigital experiences. 3 of 4 enterprises in India & 8 out of 10 unicorns use at least one of Netcore Cloud’s products.

