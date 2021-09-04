NCN Confers on Iris Global ‘The Most Preferred Indian Distributor 2020 Award’

Iris Global has been conferred ‘The Most Preferred Indian Distributor 2020 Award’ by the ICT Technology Publication NCN (National Computrade News) at a recent event held in New Delhi for honouring different Brands, Partners, VARs and Associates for their performances and contribution for the year 2020.

Iris Global was the editor’s choice basis for their capabilities in the speedy order loading, execution & delivery of Computers, Mobile and IT related products and accessories across the country. Iris Global has been the Distributor of Choice for its invincible personalized touch.

During the total lockdown period of the National Capital, the Iris obtained special approvals to open their warehouses to deliver notebooks to Tech Mahindra for enabling their IT infrastructure.

Iris Global has also been appreciated for facilitating its partners in exporting a wide range of education tablets to Mauritius through EdCIL (a Govt of India Undertaking) and also to the United Nations Development Program (UNDP) for Cambodia. Iris Global looks to this promising education sector as a source for more business.



Iris’s reach out initiatives during difficult times instilled more confidence in the partners as they keep coming back with more business.

Iris work ethics and practices are very comforting; their partners are able to help India’s premier Renewable Energy Conglomerate, SUZLON Energy upgrade their Data Center with solutions from Microsoft. Iris believes in removing the pain in business using the latest technology solutions.

“It’s an honor to be given this recognition and the award for being the Most Preferred National Distributor. I would say that our partners and employees have contributed immensely towards this achievement. I thank NCN for this fantastic and amazing recognition,” said Mr Sanjiv Krishen, Founder, CMD Iris Global.

Iris Global has recently diversified into the distribution of medical & healthcare products seeing the aggravating Corona Virus Pandemic situation in the country.

Intending to aid this rapid rise in the demand of Healthcare Products with their mastered skills in logistics, Iris Global has commenced offering Healthcare Products.