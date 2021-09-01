Milestone Systems appointed Christina Molt Wengel as new CMO

Milestone Systems is pleased to announce the appointment of Christina Molt Wengel as the new Chief Marketing Officer responsible for Global Marketing, as per September 15, 2021.

“To continue Milestone’s strategic journey and to meet Milestone’s massive growth ambition, I’m pleased to welcome Christina to the Executive Leadership Team. Christina comes with vast experience within senior leadership and marketing and has deep knowledge of how to build a brand and understanding the customer’s needs. On the journey to make Milestone’s brand even stronger as a data-driven company that operates in a data-driven world, I’m confident Christina will be a great asset to Milestone and will strengthen and lead the marketing team to the next level,” said Thomas Jensen, CEO, Milestone.

Christina has deep expertise in commercial strategy and marketing from senior leadership roles when leading global companies in the life science space. She joins Milestone from Centaflow where she worked as the Chief Commercial Officer.

“I’m a business transformer by heart, committed to moving businesses forward and upward. Milestone is about to grow and transform in many ways, and this is a pivotal period in the organization’s history. Global Marketing in Milestone plays an important role in realizing the strategy by translating Milestone’s products and features into true customer value. And the other way around: Translating real customer needs into product innovation. The foundation is solid, and the ambitions are high. So, for me it was simply love at first sight, and I’m very much looking forward to meeting the team and embark with them on the strategic journey, “said Christina Molt Wengel, Chief Marketing Officer, Milestone.