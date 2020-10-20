Microsoft Most Imitated Brand by Hackers: Check Point Research

Microsoft soars from 5th place in Q2 to 1st place in Q3 for brand phishing attacks, making up 19% of all global phishing attacks in July, August and September. 44% of all phishing attacks were delivered by email, followed by web (43%), then mobile (12%). Researchers provide two screenshots of phishing attacks caught in Q3: Microsoft and Amazon, as well as safety tips for remote workers against brand phishing attacks

Security researchers at Check Point have released their quarterly brand phishing report. The report, powered by Check Point’s ThreatCloud* database, highlights the brands that hackers imitated the most to lure people into giving up their personal data or payment credentials during July, August and September of this year.

In Q3 2020, Microsoft was the brand most frequently targeted brand by cybercriminals, soaring from fifth place in Q2 to the top of the ranking. 19% of all brand phishing attempts globally traced to the technology giant, as threat actors sought to capitalize on large numbers of employees still working remotely during the Covid-19 pandemic. In Q2, Microsoft made up only 7% of all brand phishing attempts. Below are the top brands ranked by their overall appearance in brand phishing attempts: 1. Microsoft (related to 19% of all brand phishing attempts globally); 2. DHL (9%); 3. Google (9%); 4. PayPal (6%); 5. Netflix (6%); 6. Facebook (5%); 7. Apple (5%); 8. Whatsapp (5%); 9. Amazon (4%); and 10. Instagram (4%)

For the first time in 2020, DHL entered the top 10 rankings, taking the second spot with 9% of all phishing attempts related to the company. During Q3 2020, email phishing was the most prominent type of brand phishing platform, accounting for 44% of attacks, closely followed by web phishing (43%), which was the second most attacked platform compared to Q2, where it ranked first. The top phishing brands exploited by email phishing attacks were Microsoft, DHL and Apple, in that order.