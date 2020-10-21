Micron Readies Multichip Package With LPDDR5 DRAM for Mass Production

Micron Technology announced the launch of uMCP5, the industry’s first universal flash storage (UFS) multichip package with low-power DDR5 (LPDDR5) DRAM. Now ready for mass production, Micron’s uMCP5 combines high-performance, high-density and low-power memory and storage in one compact package, equipping smartphones to handle data-intensive 5G workloads with dramatically increased speed and power efficiency. The multichip package uses Micron’s leading LPDDR5 memory to power advanced mobile features previously only seen in costly flagship devices using discrete products, such as stand-alone memory and storage. Now available on other high-end phones, these emerging technologies — such as image recognition, advanced artificial intelligence (AI), multicamera support, augmented reality (AR), and high-resolution displays — are becoming accessible to more consumers.

“Moving 5G’s potential from hype to reality will require smartphones that can support the immense volumes of data flowing through the network and next-gen applications,” said Raj Talluri, senior vice president and general manager of Micron’s Mobile Business Unit. “Our uMCP5 combines the fastest memory and storage in a single package, unleashing new possibilities for 5G’s disruptive, data-rich technologies right at consumers’ fingertips.”

This launch builds on Micron’s March announcement of its sampling of uMCP5 and sets a new standard for the mobile market as the first multichip package to use the latest generations of UFS and low-power DRAM. The vast volumes of data that smartphones must store and process today are pushing memory bandwidth to its limits with LPDDR4-based midtier chipsets. The result is lowered video resolution, frustrating lags, and limited features.

With LPDDR5, Micron has significantly increased memory bandwidth from 3,733 to 6,400 megabits per second (Mb/s), enabling seamless, instant experiences for mobile users, even when using data-heavy features.

“5G provides smartphones with unprecedented multigigabit speeds to connect with the cloud,” said Ziad Asghar, vice president of product management at Qualcomm Technologies, Inc. “We’re excited that uMCP5 is now available, bringing memory on par with 5G speeds to a new generation of phones and enabling best-in-class gaming, differentiated camera and AI experiences, and ultrafast file transfers.”

Designed specifically for next-generation 5G devices, uMCP5 can easily and quickly process and store massive amounts of data without compromising performance or power usage. High-performance memory and storage capabilities provide uMCP5 with the ability to fully support 5G download speeds and more applications running at once. Now ready for mass production, uMCP5 is available in four distinct density configurations: 128+8 GB, 128+12 GB, 256+8 GB, and 256+12 GB.