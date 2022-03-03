Micron Delivers World’s Most Advanced 176-Layer NAND Data Center SSD

- Advertisement -

Micron Technology announced it is sampling the world’s first vertically-integrated 176-layer NAND solid-state drive (SSD) for the data center. The Micron 7450 SSD with NVMeTM delivers quality-of-service (QoS) latency at or below 2 milliseconds (ms),1 a wide capacity range and the broadest set of form factors available to meet the needs of the most demanding data center workloads.

This new data center SSD includes Micron’s industry-leading NAND, which contains 176 layers of storage cells and proven CMOS-under-the-array technology, to deliver an ultraefficient design. Integrated with Micron’s own DRAM, internally developed SoC and associated firmware, this vertically integrated SSD enables the company to rapidly respond to customer needs in the market and support strengthened device security.

Jeremy Werner, corporate vice president and general manager of Micron Storage Business Unit

Jeremy Werner, corporate vice president and general manager of Micron’s Storage Business Unit says,” This product delivers the world’s most advanced NAND in a data center SSD well ahead of the industry and, importantly, brings consistent, reliable latencies below 2 milliseconds, critical to enabling quality of service in scale- out data center workloads.”

Organizations using high encryption standards for data at rest and in motion had an average data breach cost that was 29.4% less last year than a breach occurring at organizations using low or no standard encryption.4 Micron SSDs offer self-encrypting drive functionality and Microsoft eDrive options that help safeguard against data breaches and tailor security to specific data protection requirements. Micron’s Secure Execution Environment (SEE) offers even more data protection by providing dedicated security processing hardware with physical isolation.

The Micron 7450 SSD also supports Open Compute Project (OCP) deployments for qualified environments.5 OCP specifications have built a thriving ecosystem and created a standardized approach that helps reduce integration complexity and speeds time to market.

The Micron 7450 SSD has been well received by a broad set of customers and is currently being qualified at numerous hyperscalers, data center customers and major OEMs. It will be available for customers to purchase through distribution in April.

Ross Stenfort, hardware systems engineer at Meta.

“Meta is enabling innovation through OCP with industry leaders to enable the next generation of cloud evolution,” said Ross Stenfort, hardware systems engineer at Meta. “The Micron 7450 unleashes this innovation with support for the OCP NVMe Cloud SSD Specification and E1.S with 8TB in a compact form factor. These specifications enable improved thermals, performance and simplified management at scale.”

Jim Pappas, director of technology initiatives at Intel Corporation.

“As we scale performance to address data-centric workload requirements, delivering balanced platform capability across compute, memory and storage is critical,” said Jim Pappas, director of technology initiatives at Intel Corporation. “Micron’s introduction of its PCIe Gen4-enabled 7450 SSD is a terrific example of industry innovation required for platform advancement.”

“It is imperative to drive greater storage performance for today’s latency-sensitive data centers, and AMD EPYC processors stay ahead of this customer demand with high, per-processor core counts,” said Raghu Nambiar, corporate vice president of Datacenter Ecosystems and Solutions at AMD.

