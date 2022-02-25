Microclimate monitoring has a sense of evolution and painless upgrade of enterprise

- Advertisement -

Yaxu Computer entered the MWC 2022 (Mobile World Congress) in Spain . The exhibition focused on 5G Internet of Vehicles, Internet of People’s Life and WiFi 6 enterprise wireless private network solutions. In order to accelerate the advancement of intelligent driving technology, Yaxu Internet of Vehicles has launched next-generation in-vehicle and roadside devices to realize real-time detection and reporting of road conditions, and help bus drivers to grasp the number of rides before entering the station; establish microclimate management and background management through disaster prevention solutions Set, the popularization of the Internet of People’s Life is further.

Through the effective connection between the on-board unit ( 5G OBU-Onboard Unit ) and the roadside equipment ( RSU-Roadside Unit ), Asu fully integrates vehicle dynamics, real-time road conditions and pedestrian safety, and can customize the background analysis of road conditions, traffic flow/ people flow according to user needs With functions such as monitoring and automatic assisted driving, the commercial fleets and passenger vehicles can better grasp the road conditions, and the urban and rural areas can be seamlessly connected with ease.

Yaxu, together with the Ministry of Science and Technology, has jointly developed a public IoT access network solution for people’s livelihood, which is currently being deployed in various places such as river banks, flood-prone areas, farms and greenhouses, and ports. Asu LTE/Cat-M1 is used as the access network, and Band 20 LTE/Cat-M1 small cell and AMP network management system are used as the framework to connect IoT Gateway, BT Mesh Receiver and other devices to integrate air quality, water resources, earthquake The service projects cover various fields such as flood warning, ship air pollution supervision, and smart agricultural management.

There are two main pain points in enterprise intranet construction. One is how to upgrade from an intricate wired network to a lightweight and convenient wireless architecture, and the other is how to avoid network delays and interference when increasing speed and traffic. Yaxu’s enterprise-class wireless private network solution provides comprehensive network management capabilities.

Yaxu Computer said that this year’s MWC focuses on the presentation of various Netcom solutions. Through the dynamic demonstrations in the exhibition hall, it provides customers, telecom operators and public departments with a face-to-face to quickly understand the latest development of the Internet of Vehicles, Internet of Things and the Internet of People’s Life. The platform creates infinite possibilities for 5G network communication. Media friends are invited to come and visit, Yaxu’s booth is located at MWC Booth 5C11, Hall 5, Fira de Barcelona

If you have an interesting Article / Report/case study to share, please get in touch with us at editors@roymediative.com/ roy@roymediative.com , 9811346846/9625243429.