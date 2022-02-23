MAXHUB instates hybrid learning Solutions in Indian educational Institutes

- Advertisement -

MAXHUB is assisting educational conglomerates like IIM, IIT, Narayana Group and many more with a variety of cutting-edge EdTech solutions. Till now, MAXHUB has served various educational institutions across India with its different interactive panels and Video Conferencing (VC) Products. These solutions have been key enablers to 7,000 plus private and government educational organizations and institutes switching to remote or hybrid environments alike.

Throughout the pandemic, MAXHUB’s flagship products, such as interactive flat panel displays with advanced collaboration features and other unified communication products such as webcams, soundbars, etc., have been ecosystem builders for sectors like education, corporate, exhibitions, sports, etc.

With the educational institutions switching back to an in-class learning model, MAXHUB has been a key enabler in the transition. Teachers and Students have been attuned to online learning on a screen for over a year now. Switching to in-class learning needs to retain a few of the new EdTech Features to make the transition smooth, pedagogy interesting and students involved. With MAXHUB’s Complete Education Solutions, educational institutions can unburden teachers with easy class preparation and delivery. Engaging content can be created on Bytello Software and run on MAXHUB Panels for effective learning in class. VC Products can make guest lectures remote, cost-effective and clear in voice/video quality.

Avinash Johri, Executive Director, CVTE Group (India and SAARC regions)

Commenting on this development, Mr. Avinash Johri, Executive Director, CVTE Group (India and SAARC regions) stated, ” At MAXHUB, we aim to break the traditional stereotypes of having expensive and complicated products with different accessories to have access to smart education. Our agenda is to provide seamless hybrid learning experiences to students as well as to teachers because no matter what mode is chosen to study either at home or in schools, the experience of learning should never get compromised. ”

I.T Head, AIIMS Raebareli said “It has been a bumpy ride with the pandemic situation as our students and faculties faced a lot of challenges as everything was suddenly online. Teaching children present half in the institute and half from home was yet another challenge..”

Prof. Vandana Upadhyay, Head of Department of Economics, Rajiv Gandhi University, Arunachal Pradesh comments “In order to maintain our leadership position among national universities and provide the best to our students, we need to be ahead in EdTech. We were pleased to associate with MAXHUB. Their Interactive Panels with VC Products have facilitated Board Meetings with Indian and International Organizations.”

