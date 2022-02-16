Matrix Appoints Anil Mehra as Sr. VP – Global Sales & Marketing

- Advertisement -

Matrix Comsec announces the appointment of Mr. Anil Mehra as Sr. Vice President of Global Sales and Marketing. As part of the executive leadership and reporting to the Chief Executive Officer, he will be responsible for all activities related to the marketing and sales functions. His extensive experience will be an integral asset to Matrix’s go-to-market strategy for the Security and Communication segment.

“With more than 2.5 decades of experience in General Management, Sales, Product Marketing, and Distribution. Anil will bring leadership, knowledge and proven know-how to our transformation plan,” says the CEO, Mr. Ganesh Jivani. “Moreover, having worked with diverse industries like Fire, Security, Fitness and Electricals and has been an entrepreneur for a few years will enhance the growth of the company.

“I am delighted to be joining Matrix as Senior VP – Global Sales and Marketing. I am looking forward to the opportunity to deliver profitable growth for the Software and Hardware solutions offered as part of the Security and Communication portfolio. I have a firm belief that sustainable businesses are laid on the foundations of trust and strong partnerships. I am excited to work closely with the team, and do everything possible for the success of our partners and customers,” says, Mr. Anil Mehra.

Prior to that Anil worked for about 10 years at Honeywell, his last assignment was as Country Director for ADI business where he led a large multifunctional team and was accountable for full P&L. Anil played a significant role in turning the business profitable while delivering exponential growth across all the product categories and multiple brands associated with ADI Global Distribution.

Before that Anil worked at Ceasefire where he held multiple sales roles. He established the Corporate Sales Division and a Training Academy that trained people on “Selling Skills” and “Leadership Development”. He has well-rounded exposure to various business models including SaaS, and RTMs like B2B, B2G, B2C, D2C and B2B E-commerce along with significant exposure to almost all the industry/customer verticals. Anil brings the right mix of leadership experience and skills to take Matrix to the next level.

