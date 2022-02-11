Mandiant and SentinelOne Partner to Safeguard Organizations against Cyber Threats 

- Advertisement -

Mandiant, Inc, a provider in dynamic cyber defense and response, and SentinelOne, an autonomous cybersecurity platform company, today announced a new strategic alliance to help organizations reduce the risk of data breaches and strengthen their ability to mitigate cyber threats. The alliance enables Mandiant’s renowned incident responders’ use of SentinelOne’s Singularity XDR platform to investigate and remediate breaches.

“Evolving threats and IT environments have resulted in a perfect storm for security practitioners, making it more difficult than ever to keep environments secure. In partnering with cyber security leaders such as SentinelOne, we are better empowering organizations to protect their environments and mitigate future risk through unparalleled threat detection and response capabilities,” said Marshall Heilman, EVP and Global CTO at Mandiant. “Mandiant Advantage was purposely designed to support strategic partnerships such as this, and we look forward to extending this capability as we continue to make every organization more secure from cyber threats.”

“We’re proud that Mandiant has selected SentinelOne as a strategic alliance partner to help their team of expert incident responders perform incident response engagements,” said Ms. Nicholas Warner, COO at SentinelOne. “The Singularity XDR platform was built to rapidly deploy, detect, and respond to attacks – autonomously – making incident response faster. SentinelOne is quickly becoming the incident response technology standard, favored by leading cyber security services providers. Mandiant’s IR expertise and legacy validates our capabilities and market position.”

The Mandiant Advantage XDR platform empowers organizations to strengthen security controls and remain ahead of threats through intelligence-led technologies. The integration of SentinelOne’s Singularity XDR platform into Mandiant Advantage enables joint customers to diagnose and remediate threats faster and more accurately through enhanced visibility, automation, and alert prioritization. Further, Mandiant’s industry leading consulting service has now added the Singularity platform to its elite third-party toolset used in the delivery of Incident Response and Compromise Assessment services.

Heilman continued, “Strategically partnering with companies like SentinelOne enables Mandiant to grow new customer acquisition and cross-sell/upsell engagement across the Mandiant Advantage products and services portfolio. Additionally, this go-to-market alliance enables more organizations to access Mandiant’s expertise and intelligence through the Mandiant Advantage platform.”

Through the strategic alliance, Mandiant will provide consulting engagements that span the Mandiant Advantage and Singularity XDR platforms. In addition, the Mandiant Managed Defense practice plans to introduce managed detection and response for SentinelOne customers in the second half of 2022.

