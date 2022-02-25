LogitechG introduces PRO Mechanical gaming keyboard with GX Blue Clicky Switches

- Advertisement -

Logitech G is excited to announce that the Logitech G Pro mechanical keyboard is now available for Indian consumers. This new keyboard features the GX Blue Clicky Switches that are engineered for performance, responsiveness and durability to fit the needs of current and aspiring esports pros. An audible and tactile feedback bump of these switches ensures solid, secure keypresses.

Designed to the exacting standards of the world’s top esports professionals, the G PRO gaming keyboard is built to provide esports professionals and competitive gamers with competition-grade reliability and features designed to enhance gaming without getting in the way.

Ujesh Desai, vice president and general manager, Logitech Gaming.

“Gamers, especially pros, demand switches that offer solid, secure keypresses for better responsiveness,” said Ujesh Desai, vice president and general manager, Logitech Gaming. “That’s why we wanted to design and build a new PRO keyboard that gives gamers the ability to match their style of play. With the launch of the G Pro mechanical keyboard, we’ve delivered a new level of performance that is optimized for the unique needs of the pro gamers.”

This keyboard builds upon the pro-approved Logitech G PRO Gaming Keyboard’s space-saving tenkeyless design, making it easy to pack for tournament travel and freeing up table space for low-sensitivity mouse movement. In addition, a detachable Micro-USB connector ensures that the cable won’t break at the connection point when bouncing around in a bag and transported between events. The three-pronged design features support arms for an easy, reliable connection. The keyboard also features customizable RGB lighting which can be stored to an onboard memory profile.

If you have an interesting Article / Report/case study to share, please get in touch with us at editors@roymediative.com/ roy@roymediative.com , 9811346846/9625243429.