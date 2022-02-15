Logitech Launches POP Keys Keyboard and POP Mouse

- Advertisement -

Logitech launches POP Keys and POP Mouse, the newest products in the Logitech Studio Series to bring character, joy and self-expression to your work routine. The release of the new mouse and mechanical keyboard redefine what your personal workspace can look like with three vibrant new aesthetics.

“The Studio Series by Logitech embraces the originality of each individual out there,” said Mr. Roopak Krishnan, Head of Marketing and Category, Logitech India. “With POP Keys and POP Mouse we created innovative products that aim to be just as expressive as our users, with big personalities and no compromise on productivity.”

POP Keys comes with eight swappable emoji keycaps in the box – four on the keyboard itself. The emoji keys can be easily customized to your favorite emoji or another handy shortcut using Logitech Options software, available via a simple download for PC or Mac. POP Mouse also features a top button that opens the emoji menu and can be customized for one-tap convenience.

Beautifully retro, POP Keys offers comfy, scooped typewriter-style mechanical keys and new-generation functions. Its 12 new FN shortcuts feature Snip Screen, Mute Mic and Media Keys to facilitate the modern workday. Experience typing that’s almost addictive on typewriter-style mechanical keys and feel your fingers bounce across the comfy, scooped keys as they click, clack and pop.

Cute and compact, the POP Mouse slips easily into your bag or pocket for on-the-go working and keeps you productive with the Smartwheel that flips automatically from high-precision to speed scroll mode. Its smooth body, crafted for comfort, fits snugly in your palm to help you work on whatever is needed. Available in many vibrant colors to bring joy to your work, POP Mouse delivers a sweet design that helps you curate a joyful desk space. When Logitech Options is downloaded, use the mouse with Logitech Flow, a software feature for easy text, file and image copy-and-pasting between computers.

Both POP products empower multi-device creativity, connecting to up to three devices at a time via Bluetooth or the Logi Bolt wireless receiver. Each also comes with the promise of durability and long-lasting battery life—a signature of Logitech products.

POP Keys and POP Mouse are the latest addition to Logitech’s Studio Series. The series also features the minimalist Pebble mouse, K580 and K380 keyboards. POP Keys works with macOS, Windows, iOS, ipadOS, Chrome OS and Android, and POP Mouse works with Windows, macOS, iPadOS, Chrome OS and Linux.

