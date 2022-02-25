Lapcare Pro RGB Cooling Pad -For Clutter free look and Extensive Gaming

- Advertisement -

Are you a gamer and want to have the ultimate gaming experience? Then you can now improve laptop performance and ensure you can easily run the games by Lapcare PRO RGB Cooling Pad.

Lapcare, one of the leading IT peripherals and Smartphone/Tablet accessories brand, Lapcare has an array of items like headsets, mice, USB and Bluetooth speakers, keyboards, batteries, adapters, and web cameras. The brand has come up with Lapcare PRO RGB Cooling Pad exclusively for gamers.

Features

Appealing for gamers– It is designed to appeal to gamers who want a worthy addition to their desk setup and are looking for a cooling pad that stands out on the desk. The cooling pad also comes with a mobile phone stand that retracts out of the base and can be used to monitor the notifications on the phone while using the laptop.

Premium performance– Effectively drawing out heat from the laptop and supplying cool air to the chassis, winner Pro ensures of optimum laptop performance. Despite sporting complicated circuitry, Lapcare Winner Pro RGB Cooling Pad is visually stunning due to its configurable RBG lighting and the overall contoured design

Tweak fans to desired levels– It lets you take control of the fan profiles and tweak it to the desired levels. The bright LED display depicts the settings in use and informs about the fan’s speed levels. The three exhaust fans effectively draw out the laptop’s heat, and the bigger fans push cool air into the laptop.

Provides robust platform– The metal plate underneath provides a robust platform to hold the laptop, and the frame can accommodate even the biggest laptops from Dell Alienware to Acer Predator that are bulky machines due to their performance-focused design and components.

Levels of height adjustment – Lapcare Winner Pro RGB Cooling Pad features seven levels of height adjustment and can easily handle the laptop at an angle for extended eye and back comfort. Its base uses rubber feet that firmly affix the laptop cooling pad on the surface and are extremely useful for slippery surfaces

Our Advise

We feel that Lapcare Pro RGB Cooling Pad is encapsulating with such enticing features into a budget package and is a must buy especially for gamers for ultimate gaming experience .

