Kingston Announces Pocket-Sized XS2000 Portable SSD and Record-Breaking DataTraveler Max

Kingston Technology announced the launch of XS2000, a pocket-sized portable SSD utilizing USB 3.2 Gen 2×2 speeds to deliver next-gen performance in a compact, external on-the-go drive, and DataTraveler Max, a high performance Type-C USB leveraging the latest USB 3.2 Gen 2 standard, to keep up with users’ storage demands. Both products connect with USB Type-C and can be easily used with mainstream devices on the market. On top of content creation and business usages, XS2000 and DataTraveler Max can also be used as extended storage for PS5.

XS2000 delivers lightning-fast transfer speeds up to 2,000MB/s2 giving users enhanced productivity with little interruption. XS2000 offers remarkable performance and capacities up to 2TB3 to offload and edit high-res images, 8K videos and large documents in a flash, transferring up to 400 HD photos per second, or taking less than 30 seconds to transfer a 1-hour 4K video, making any location an instant studio workspace. The drive connects with USB Type-C®1 allowing content creators to easily store and access their files anywhere on a PC or mobile device. At nearly half the size of a typical portable SSD, XS2000 includes a removable ruggedized sleeve and IP55-rating4 to withstand water and dust, making it the perfect companion for on-location adventures whether you go from work to play to passion projects.

“XS2000 is purpose-built with the ultimate combination of high performance and high capacity to keep up with the content demands of consumers around the world,” said Kingston. “Plus the compact size, similar to a key fob, and added durability make this the ideal drive to keep productivity flowing for the everyday content creator to prosumer and corporate professional.”

DataTraveler Max (DT Max) delivers record-breaking speeds up to 1,000MB/s read and 900MB/s write2 to make it one of the fastest USB drives on the market and the first of its kind. DT Max is designed with portability and convenience in mind. The unique ridged casing protects the connector when it is not in use and is easily moved in a single motion. Seamlessly transfer and store large digital files such as HD photos (up to 200 HD photos per second), 4K/8K videos, music and more with top speeds and high capacities up to 1TB. The addition of a keyring loop and LED status indicator makes the drive ideal for users who need storage on-the-go.

“DT Max offers industry-leading speeds and uncompromised storage space to enable consumers to create and keep up with today’s content demands,” said Kingston. “We deliver unparalleled performance that our customers have come to know and expect, and with this launch we are proud to set a new bar for USB-C flash drives.”