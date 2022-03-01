Kaizen Infoserve Provides Value-Added Service for the Leading Gaming Brands in IT Market

- Advertisement -

Today, gaming is one of the fastest growing segments in the IT industry and the gaming products need specialized services due to their complex technology. The Bangalore-based Kaizen Infoserve has strategically located branch offices, servicing hubs, walk-in cells, demo & testing cells and logistics support systems in different states and excellent infrastructure for providing best-in-class repair services to gaming products of the leading brands. While talking to NCN magazine, Mr. Murali Krishnan, Managing Director, Kaizen Infoserve shares about their company’s services, policy, plans and vision.

Please brief us about your system, procedures and reach for servicing gaming & IT hardware?

Today, Kaizen, operating PAN India, offers world-class service support for the gaming products of the leading brands and their gaming hardware. Since the outbreak of pandemic in 2020, the gaming trend has increased by leaps and bounds, and Kaizen has been performing exceptionally to help the customers and brands in providing excellent and prompt services. Managing the health of gaming laptops & desktops has become the key to keep the devices working. At Kaizen, we maintain special SOP in order to supply replacement parts and services to even the remote locations where customers need them. By calling or emailing us, the customers can get our services at their doorsteps. Today, Kaizen has evolved into a leading service provider for gaming products. Global methodology with Indian customisation is Kaizen’s USP. To provide effective RMA & technology support to the customers, Kaizen maintains the right system, effective management, latest infrastructure, efficient logistics and minimum lead time. In addition to our headquarters and central warehouse in Bangalore, we have regional hubs/branches in 10 other states. We also have over 40 active Kaizen Authorized Partners (KAP) in smaller cities that support our operations. Our homegrown ERP enables to manage the Turnaround Time (TAT) as per the requirements of each brand and their products.”

Which gaming brands are you providing services at present and how you add new brands to your list?

We make the brands understand our policies, systems and procedures well before we sign up with them. We work with all the associates closely to offer effective services and ultimate customer satisfaction. Currently, we work for the leading gaming brands like Array, Cooler Master, Crucial, Corsair, Galax, Inno3d, Mercury, Micron, Nextron, Zotac, Flipkart and Wipro, and this vouches for the reputation we enjoy in the market. To improve the product performance, we share the failure-related data with each brand pertaining to their products to help them understand their customer requirements and expectations better and to enable us to prepare effective service strategy for each brand and its products. Kaizen’s efficient product lifecycle management (PLM) strategy allows efficient resource utilisation.

How providing service to gaming products is different from that of other IT hardware?

Technology in gaming products is more complex in which high memory, speed, accuracy and glitch-free performance play a crucial role, so servicing needs a different approach for gaming products compared to other IT hardware products. Keeping this in mind, Kaizen has set up special gaming demo and testing counters at strategic locations to educate the customers on the new features. Testing the products in their presence helps the customers to identity the usage limitations and helps them set right simple issues by themselves, avoid going to service centres for each and every simple issue, and help to reduce their device down time. Our gamers testing zones continue to enjoy huge popularity among the brands, retailers and customers. At Kaizen, we upgrade the technical and customer-relationships skills of our personnel on regular basis to keep pace with the market requirements. The company also maintains strong relationships with the retailers, resellers, distributors in each region.

What are your plans for 2022 and beyond?

Due to the growing gaming trend and isolated customer locations, our personnel are well-trained to reach the remote locations and work beyond regular working hours. We are well-equipped and geared up to provide the best-in-class support to our existing and new clients. We will maintain our growth momentum, expand our reach and add more customers and brands during 2022 and beyond, supported by our effective go-to-market strategy and vast expertise in the service domain.

