JetSynthesys Appoints Sharan Tulsiani & Yash Baid to the Company’s Gaming Investment Arm

JetSynthesys, a new-age digital entertainment and technology company which has a global foray in gaming and esports, digital entertainment, and interest-based social community platforms, today announced two key appointments, Mr. Sharan Tulsiani and Mr. Yash Baid. The duo will lead JetSynthesys’ new global gaming investment venture working closely with the core leadership team which comprises Rajan Navani and Kris Gopalakrishnan amongst others.

Talking about the new appointments, Mr. Rajan Navani, Vice Chairman and Managing Director, JetSynthesys said, “The gaming ecosystem is currently at its exciting best, and there could not have been a better timing to add two of the sharpest minds in this space to our team. Both, Sharan and Yash come with complementary skills and industry experience and will work with me to bolster our gaming investment venture. We welcome them to the Jet family and look forward to an upward journey hereon.”

With nearly two decades of global gaming experience, Mr. Sharan Tulsiani joins as Head, Gaming Investments venture at JetSynthesys. Mr. Tulsiani was previously with Google, where he led gaming for Google Play for key growth markets such as India, Australia and New Zealand. He also fore fronted Google’s Indie Games Accelerator, one of the world’s most respected gaming programs, mentoring hundreds of early-stage studios worldwide. From running a gaming cafe business at 17, to building India’s largest gaming community, and running digital marketing for Microsoft Xbox, Sharan’s multi-pronged expertise in the gaming industry has enabled him to grow gaming companies of all sizes across South America, Europe, Russia and Southeast Asia.

On his new role, Mr. Sharan Tulsiani said, “Having been in the industry for long, I can certainly say that this is the most exciting time for India and Emerging Markets worldwide. Through my core industry work at Google, Microsoft and gaming startups, Improved payment access and cheaper devices have made increasing emerging market ARPU an irreversible trend which is now spawning fantastic opportunities for local studios. With such exciting times ahead, I am happy to join Rajan and other thought leaders at JetSynthesys and look forward to building great offerings together.”

Mr. Yash Baid will lead Strategies for Gaming Investments venture at JetSynthesys after his past role as Principal at 3one4 Capital, a category leader amongst India’s homegrown venture capital funds, having raised 5 funds in 5 years. Beyond start-up investments and portfolio management in high-growth verticals like fintech, edtech, enterprise SaaS, consumer brands and media, Yash also comes with immense experience having worked in diverse sectors like consulting, wealth management, and media. He has demonstrated a proven aptitude and leadership in driving strategy, investor relations, and high-value innovation projects that will strengthen the core of the gaming investments vertical for JetSynthesys.

Mr. Yash Baid said, “I am thrilled to join JetSynthesys at a time when the gaming industry is witnessing some strong tailwinds. JetSynthesys’ string of successes built upon their depth of global expert gaming talents and an aptitude for being a strong investor-operator partner has helped me deepen my conviction. With JetSynthesys, we are determined to create the optimum support ecosystem for the next generational gaming companies to find a trusted partner with and flourish.”

With a concerted focus across gaming and esports, JetSynthesys has, in a short span of time since its launch, seen exponential growth and been the usherer of many category firsts. A leader in developing cutting edge, high-fidelity mobile games in-house, JetSynthesys has over the years developed a special niche in simulated cricket gaming, in addition to global partnerships with the likes of WWE, Square Enix, Bollywood star Salman Khan, Hollywood film Passengers, and Floyd Mayweather, to name a few. In 2020, it acquired gaming studio Nautilus Mobile, the creator of the immensely popular title Real Cricket, adding to its existing portfolio which featured the Master Blaster’s Sachin Saga Cricket Champions. In the last two years, JetSynthesys has ranked as the #1 simulated skill-based cricket gaming franchise in the world with 120 Mn+ downloads and 1.2 crore+ monthly active users. In fact, Nautilus Mobile recently raised $5.4M equity funding from Korean gaming giant KRAFTON Inc.

