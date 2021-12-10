Ivanti Named a Leader in Independent Research Firm’s Enterprise Service Management Report

Ivanti announced that it was named a Leader in The Forrester Wave™: Enterprise Service Management, Q4 2021 report.

The report evaluated 15 select vendors based on a comprehensive set of 22 evaluation criteria in the categories of current offering, strategy, and market presence. Of the providers evaluated, Ivanti was one of only five Leaders. Ivanti earned the highest possible scores in the Product Vision, Innovation Roadmap, Execution roadmap and Supporting Products and Services criteria.

The Forrester Wave report stated, “Ivanti… has expanded its ESM offering with the acquisition of Cherwell. The Ivanti Neurons portfolio covers everything from service management to device management and optimization. Ivanti has the ambitious goal to move from reactive to proactive support, with predictive functionalities reducing the frequency of support interactions. Customers can leverage these solutions to perform advanced IT Support actions like predictive end-user computing (EUC) optimization.”

The report continued, “Overall, Ivanti provides a well-rounded IT management solution that is increasingly proactive, with inroads into new ESM use cases.”

“It is a great honor to be named a Leader in this latest iteration of The Forrester Wave™: Enterprise Service Management report,” said, Nayaki Nayyar, President and Chief Product Officer at Ivanti. “As indicated by our scores, this is a result of the visionary product strategy that our team has been laser focused on executing. We will continue to modernize service delivery across the enterprise to provide the most flexible and complete enterprise service management solution to our customers.”

The Ivanti Neurons for Enterprise Service Management platform is one of the most complete cloud-optimized ESM solutions available. Ivanti Neurons for ITSM/HR/Facilities enables companies to meet business needs by automating and simplifying complicated workflows, eliminating costly manual processes with an intuitive dashboard, streamlining service delivery, and providing a more consistent employee experience. The Ivanti Neurons platform allows fulfillment teams, like IT, Facilities and HR, to integrate in real-time to efficiently provision employees – drastically improving operational efficiency across the enterprise – and ensuring business continuity.