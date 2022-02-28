Iris Global Helps Partner in Mumbai with Warehousing & Deliveries

- Advertisement -

Iris Global Services has recently supplied its Mumbai partner ‘Mascom Electronics Pvt Ltd’ with multi-brand IT computing devices. Mascom, a system integrator having its business grip in the state of Maharashtra, has been an Iris Global valued partner since 2015.

Mr. Aliasgar Karwa, Director, Mascom Electronics

Mr. Aliasgar Karwa, Director, Mascom Electronics, said, “Iris Global, has supplied us 650 HP laptops for Star TV & 1,500 Acer laptops for eClerx BPO. All these are for their respective pan India installations. They also supplied us 1,250 HP Desktops for the honorable High Court. These PCs were installed across 275 locations, from the district levels to Talukas in Maharashtra. Iris has helped us with holding stock for many weeks & even making deliveries at various clients’ installation sites. Their support is commendable and I look forward doing many more projects with them.”



Iris Global has also been “The Distributor of Choice”. Partners choose Iris to get

their orders loaded quickly 24x7x365. Channel & Associates prefer Iris for their quick response, delivering on time and transparent service.

Mr. Hirekhan M Pathan, Regional Manager, West India, Iris Global.

“Mascom have a strong presence with Media Houses such as – Zee, Star TV, Walt Disney, etc and with the Maharashtra Govt through GeM & major BFSIs. We are helping them deliver to all remote locations in Maharashtra and beyond through our efficient logistics services which will definitely help them to grow,” said Mr. Hirekhan M Pathan, Regional Manager, West India, Iris Global.



In one of its recent past endeavor, Iris Global has supplied mobile devices to a leading

and progressive BTS Tower Company by welcoming a new partner onboard. Iris assessed and helped them by extending credit and opening their warehouse at midnight to meet the urgent critical delivery deadline. Iris has enabled the supply of 1,000 Samsung mobiles. Iris’s help came a big way, by structuring their deal, perfectly end to end. Welcoming the new partner with their invincible personal touch they completed the supply promptly and efficiently.

Mr. Sanjiv Krishen, Founder CMD – Iris Global Services.

“As a partner friendly organization, Iris is always eager to take an extra step to help with appropriate credit limits, structuring deals & aiding partners with our personal touch,” said Mr. Sanjiv Krishen, Founder CMD – Iris Global Services.

If you have an interesting Article / Report/case study to share, please get in touch with us at editors@roymediative.com/ roy@roymediative.com , 9811346846/9625243429.