Ingram Micro India signs distribution agreement with Contec

Ingram Micro has announced a strategic distribution agreement with Contec, a global Japanese electronics manufacturer and systems integrator with headquarters in Osaka. Contec specializes in the field of Industrial Computers, measurement and control, networks, and innovative M2M-IIoT solutions and helps organizations address business challenges, improve efficiency and reduce costs.

Contec has 45 years of industry experience in serving global customers and is known for its impeccable quality and world-class engineering. Under the terms of the agreement, Ingram Micro will offer Contec’s complete enterprise portfolio of Industrial PCs, Data Acquisition and Control, IoT/M2M, and Embedded solutions through its ecosystem of channel partners in India. The emergence of Industry 4.0 has resulted in an increased demand for reliability, flexibility, and serviceability in the factory and industrial environments. With the growing adoption of IoT, Machine-to-Machine (M2M) communication has gained increasing prominence in the past few years.

Commenting on the partnership, Navdeep Narula, Executive Director, Mobility; Compute, Ingram Micro India said, “The successful convergence of information and operational technology is crucial to helping organizations achieve business growth and maintaining a competitive advantage. Contec offers businesses a simple and effective way to increase efficiencies and reduce downtime through predictive maintenance that helps to lower equipment maintenance overheads. It offers unparalleled reliability and connectivity even in harsh industrial environments. We look forward to working with Contec and offering their range of solutions to customers across the Manufacturing, Healthcare, Automotive, Transportation, Smart City, Robotics, Energy, Logistics, Construction & Building and Agriculture verticals.

Mr. K.Suzuki, Managing Director; GM, Global Sales Division, Contec said “Our distribution alliance with Ingram Micro will help us capitalize on their deep market reach and the vast business potential in India, which has emerged as a new global manufacturing hub in recent times.”

Rakesh Singh, Business Director, Global Sales Division at Contec added, “We are excited about our partnership, Channel partners; SIs will now have access to high-quality Japanese Industrial PCs, M2M-IIoT and DAQ-Control devices.”