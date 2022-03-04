IceWarp offers Lucrative Enterprise Email and Collaboration Solutions

- Advertisement -

IceWarp India rolls out its special pricing offer where businesses can save up to 70% across plans. With Microsoft 365 expected to increase their pricing and Google announcing the end of ‘G Suite legacy free edition,’ IceWarp’s family of applications becomes a highly sought after and lucrative option, especially with their transparent and reasonable, only pay for what you use model. In the current scenario, IceWarp empowers its users with a choice to customize their plans based on their requirements which makes it an ideal alternative for enterprises of any size looking to minimize costs yet avail the best email and collaboration solutions for its workforce across levels.

IceWarp’s special pricing offer allows users to seamlessly switch from Microsoft 365 or Google Workspace or any other platform to IceWarp with the added advantage of paying for 12 months and enjoying 15 months of subscription. Moreover, users can enjoy free migration of up to ₹2.5 lakhs as well as be able to customize subscription plans and save up to 70% on the total cost to their company. With multiple local data centers in India, the brand provides round-the-clock, all-year local OEM along with 24 x 7 phone and email support to its customers. The plan includes Business email, Conferences, Team Chat & Documents, along with Web, mobile & desktop versions of IceWarp apps.

With over 50+ million users globally, IceWarp delivers an innovative all-in-one collaboration platform that offers real-time collaboration tools, simplified sharing options, and smooth integration of various virtual office functions in the interface users are used to. IceWarp offers users the unique ability to use it alongside other widely used enterprise collaboration software, so they don’t have to learn to work on a new interface but at the same time enjoy the savings and convenience that comes with it.

As work communication giants increase their prices, IceWarp presents organizations with an opportunity to offload full or a part of their requirements to its more beneficial and value for money platform. Customers are beginning to see more value in IceWarp’s services that enhance collaboration opportunities while working remotely, and also prioritize an organization’s email security through support from CISCO that offers ATP solution to IceWarp’s customers as an additional layer of security.

