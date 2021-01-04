Huawei Announces OlympusMons Award 2021 to Encourage Scientists to Solve Data Storage Problems

At the 2020 Global Storage Professors Forum, Huawei announced the OlympusMons Award 2021 and invited global scientists to tackle the two most difficult problems in data storage. Over one hundred storage experts from Huawei, the Chinese Academy of Engineering, and top universities and research institutes home and abroad witnessed the announcement.

William Xu, member of Huawei’s Board of Directors and director of Huawei’s Institute of Strategic Research, opened the forum with a speech titled “Mounting the Olympus Mons and Tackling Data Challenges.” He said, “Innovation is in Huawei’s blood. We strive to excel, to lead, to innovate, and to put in life scientists’ research outcomes. By working to overcome prominent challenges and commercialize scientific achievements, Huawei and researchers learn from each other and grow together.” At the Annual Conference on Applied Mathematics and Interdisciplinary Science held in Changsha in this August, Huawei announced the “Ten Mathematics Challenges in the Post-Shannon Era”, two of which pertain to data storage: “Efficient Erasure Coding” and “Approximate Computing of Ultra-Large-Scale Data.”

Researches on the next-generation storage are directed towards systematic innovation of media, network, architecture, and management. To this end, Huawei has established five labs: the Data Fabric Innovation Lab, Intelligent Storage Innovation Lab, Memory Storage Innovation Lab, Data Reduction Innovation Lab, and Video Storage Innovation Lab. The labs will fully unleash the potential of over 4,000 storage scientists in Huawei, enabling them to leverage the latest technologies to push storage efficiency to new limits. Compared to last year’s OlympusMons Award, which focused on self-driven full-lifecycle data governance and data storage with ultimate per-bit effectiveness, Huawei attaches greater importance to the lasting ties between the industry, universities, and research institutes this year, hoping to promote the sustained development of the digital economy through the establishment of a global top-level technology community.

“The giant system of information consists of three parts: compute, network, and storage. Compute and storage have had enough attention in the past two decades, and good days have finally come for storage today, when storage is regarded the center of the system. As the foundation for computing, storage is essential to our national plan for new infrastructure,” said Zheng Weimin, academician of the Chinese Academy of Engineering and professor of computer science at Tsinghua University, in his speech themed “TStor Storage System and MadFS File System.”

What is required from storage systems then? Zheng and his team answered this question with the TStor and MadFS systems. While TStor features solid reliability, self-maintainability and uses a large-scale erasure coding algorithm, MadFS is a high-performing cache file system. Zheng further pointed out: “Storage innovation should not only focus on hardware systems, but also continuous software breakthroughs.”