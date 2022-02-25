HP Enterprise Extends Leadership in Enterprise Connectivity with Private 5G Offering

- Advertisement -

Hewlett Packard announced that it is extending its leadership in enterprise connectivity with unique capabilities for private networking across both 5G and Wi-Fi enabling new enterprise and industrial applications from edge to cloud. Pre-integrated with radio access capabilities from leading vendors, the private 5G solution can be deployed quickly, flexibly and as a service with HPE GreenLake.

Enterprises are increasingly looking at the promise of a customized 5G experience for low-latency, dedicated capacity, extended range and security across campus and industrial environments, whilst complementing existing Wi-Fi networks. Although 5G far surpasses Wi-Fi in terms of wide area coverage, Wi-Fi has the edge when it comes to cost-effective, indoor connectivity. With private 5G technology from HPE, customers can uniquely enjoy the best of both worlds with seamless interworking across both private 5G and Wi-Fi.

Tom Craig, VP and General Manager, HPE Communications Technology Group.

“Data growth is creating countless new opportunities across many industries, but superfast, stable and secure connectivity is essential to enable these digital experiences,” said Tom Craig, VP and General Manager, HPE Communications Technology Group.

The private 5G solution from HPE is based on HPE 5G Core Stack, an open, cloud-native, container-based 5G core network solution. It has been enriched with new capabilities for private networking including modular operation and automation, an enterprise self-service portal, agile configuration and change management.

Som Satsangi, SVP and Managing Director, Hewlett Packard Enterprise, India.

“With its speed and agility and information at the edge, 5G technology is going to disrupt almost all industries. HPE plays an important role in advancing edge-to-cloud platform as-a-service strategy and uniquely brings together both enterprise and telco solutions that can bridge from the enterprise edge, across the telco network into multiple clouds. We have been partners to almost all telecom operators in India for their 4G rollout, and are now working with them for their 5G expansion plans to ensure they have the right technologies ahead of the 5G spectrum auction in India later this year”, said Som Satsangi, SVP and Managing Director, Hewlett Packard Enterprise, India.

The private 5G solution supports a range of deployment types based on customer need. For sensitive or remote operations, such as military, shipping or oil and gas, HPE’s private 5G software provides a fully autonomous deployment with the HPE Edgeline EL8000 Converged Edge system, powered by 3rd Gen Intel Xeon Scalable processors. Where low latency is key to supporting critical applications, such as in a hospital, the solution can be distributed in a hybrid cloud with user plane functions hosted at the edge and control plane functions hosted in the cloud.

The combination of HPE’s private 5G solution together with Aruba wireless technologies enables telcos and enterprises to extend Wi-Fi with private cellular networking. HPE is pushing the envelope in developing synergies between Wi-Fi and 5G in order to lead the industry with seamless, secure mobility between cellular and enterprise networks with carrier-grade Quality of Service.

