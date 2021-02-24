Honeywell Launches IMPACT B2B Targeting SME Customers in T1 and T2 Cities

Honeywell, a Fortune 100 technology leader, has reaffirmed its position in innovation by announcing the launch of Impact, a brand that has been especially created to cater to the growing mid-segment in India. The brand Impact brings world class, affordable, easy to install and easy to use products and digital solutions that are customized for mid-segment customers.

As a part of this initiative the brand plans to target B2B SME customers in tier-1 and tier-2 cities and beyond. The company introduced several products that have been locally developed to solve the unique challenges faced by mid-segment customers in terms of productivity, cost control, revenue leakage, quality, and compliance. The need of the mid-segment is customized compliance solutions, price sensitivity, and this has been the core of strategy while formation of the IMPACT initiative.

Middle-income households in India are set to almost double by 2030, offering small and medium enterprises (SMEs) with an opportunity to meet their burgeoning demands. Furthermore, the Government of India’s Aatmanirbhar Bharat Abhiyaan is expected to give a boost to the SME sector. This initiative has basically been devised keeping in -mind the tailored mid-size companies, that can add value to the customers and the local ecosystem and development.

Dr. Akshay Bellare, President, Honeywell India, said,“Impact by Honeywell brings the weight of Honeywell’s technology capabilities to offer world-class, affordable, easy-to-install and easy-to-use products and digital solutions that are geared to solve the problems of mid-segment customers.”

“In the business-to-business context, this segment represents a large customer base spread within and beyond tier-1 and tier-2 cities, and a significant opportunity for Honeywell in the end markets that it serves,” Dr. Akshay added.

According to him, Honeywell sees tremendous potential for adoption of automation, digitalization, and smart products and solutions by SME or mid-segment customers.

The company has put in place a new team of 80 people who possess adequate skill sets, or with an entrepreneurial background, startup culture at a new office in Magarpatta, Pune. In a relatively short span of time, Impact by Honeywell has expanded its customer base and product portfolio.

Impact by Honeywell’s portfolio includes a range of affordable, simple, and connected solutions that go into buildings and focus on energy management, fire safety, security and surveillance, and workforce management. The company has also come up with unique wifi camera with proactive security alerts to save on electricity.

Speaking about one such product, the Universal AC Controller, Jasmeet Bhatia, who heads the buildings technologies line of business for Impact by Honeywell, said, “This simple yet powerful device saves up to 30% of AC energy bills by reducing wastage and unwanted usage of air conditioners. This battery-operated device works with most AC models, old or new and is a must have product for commercial and residential buildings.”

Impact by Honeywell also has products and solutions that cater to healthcare, e-commerce, and supply chain verticals. These include warehouse automation, digital safety and productivity solutions, and asset health monitoring – the last among these was developed in response to COVID-19, but has wider applications for the pharma industry. The BluTag 360 is a digital tracking and shipment condition monitoring solution for vaccines and drugs.

Speaking about one of his marquee offerings in his portfolio, Chaitanya Paspuleti, who leads the safety and productivity solutions portfolio for Impact by Honeywell, said, “We recently introduced a warehouse management system for ecommerce businesses in India. With a setup time of less than five weeks, the Software as a Service solution enables e-commerce companies to increase product diversity, price products competitively, and manage fluctuating demand.”