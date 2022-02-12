Hogar Controls Launches New Multi-Functional Smart Touch Panels “Prima+ Series”

- Advertisement -

Hogar Controls Inc, a global IoT firm that has chosen Hyderabad to set up its R&D & assembling unit in 2019, has announced the launch of its all new range of Prima+ Smart Touch Panel series. With a design-first approach and as a part of holistic smart home solutions, Hogar’s touch panel series includes three product variants under Prima+ series.

The connected home is fast becoming a reality, with people embracing technology to the core in day-to-day life. As the impact of the IoT is already evident in every consumer’s home, Hogar Controls intends to redefine connected living with one of its core offerings, Prima+ smart touch panels. The product imbibes futuristic technology to turn ordinary lights, fans, and appliances into smart fittings, this transforming a traditional home into a smart home.

Prima+ series is aesthetically designed master control panels to complement a contemporary lifestyle. While Hogar’s wide range of touch panels offers the flexibility of choosing from multiple designs, options, and combinations, the portfolio comes with a Six, Eight & Twelve Gang Box options that includes one Light Dimmer, one Fan Controller, a Motion Sensor and can be customized as per user’s needs. This next-generation smart home controller helps manage multiple devices such as fans, lights, curtains, shades, blinds, and dimmers with just a touch of a button or through mobile app or through google assistant & alexa.

Announcing Hyderabad as its India headquarters and commencing its operations in the city in 2019, Hogar Controls has come a long way. It was one of the first and few IoT companies to commit INR 100 Crores investment in Hyderabad, and despite experiencing severe hardships and critical challenges during the pandemic, Hogar Controls fulfilled its commitments by setting up assembling unit in Uppal. The facility employs over 100 people and has a production capacity to the scale of 6 lakh units per year.

Mr. Vishnu Reddy, CEO – Hogar Controls, said, “Smart technology is bringing a whole new meaning to the term Smart Homes. As consumers’ reliance on technology is increasing than ever, there is a strong and growing demand for connected home devices, services, and solutions across the globe. At Hogar Controls, our constant endeavour would be to understand consumer preferences and introduce products and solutions that offer seamless, secure, and connected living to our consumers.”

Mr. Jaspreet Singh Bhatia, Vice President – Hogar Controls, said,” We are excited to launch our flagship product Prima+ Smart Touch Panels. Our products are designed for everyday use and come with high-sensitivity capacitive sensors that respond perfectly to all your touch commands. Keeping in mind the existing market that primarily comprises traditional switchboard fitting, our products come with a completely retrofit design that enables easy fitting to any existing switchboard without much hassle on wiring or need for remodelling.”

Prima+ series smart touch panels are compatible with any smartphone and voice-controlled via amazon Alexa or google assistant on supported devices via sensors. The smart touch panels are heat, humidity, and shockproof and work on low-power radio waves that travel through floors and walls with a power consumption of less than 0.5W. Currently, Hogar Controls is the only brand that offers a complete range of retrofit and wireless smart home solutions.

