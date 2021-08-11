Hikvision India Successfully Concluded Tech-Knowledge Talk Series on Video Door Phone (VDP)

Hikvision India has recently conducted Video Door Phone (VDP) product introduction and training event ‘Tech-Knowledge Talk’ on PRAMA India App platform. The recently concluded second edition of ‘Tech-Knowledge Talk’ was focused on newly launched Hikvision Video Door Phone (VDP) product introduction and training. This event got very good response from the Regional Distributor (RDs) and Sub Regional Distributors (SRDs) from the PAN India regions.

This was the second edition of Hikvision’s ‘Tech-Knowledge Talk’ LIVE session series. In this LIVE session, Hikvision’s product experts discussed about the latest range of Hikvision Video Door Phone (VDP). They presented the market potential of Video Door Phone (VDP), features and applications of Hikvision VDP product offerings. This session was for Regional Distributor (RDs) and Sub Regional Distributors (SRDs) from the PAN India regions. It was an insightful and engaging session where viewers participated in the LIVE quiz competition and won prizes as well.

Mr. Ashish P. Dhakan, MD & CEO, Prama Hikvision India Pvt. Ltd

“We are happy to introduce the Video Door Phone (VDP) products in Hikvision’s ‘Tech-Knowledge Talk’ LIVE online session series. These online sessions are helpful to evangelize the USPs of our new products and technologies, they develop the product knowledge and technology awareness among Regional Distributor (RD) and Sub Regional Distributors (SRDs) community. We hope these sessions are helpful to enhance the skills and knowhow of installers, system integrators and security professionals,” said Mr. Ashish P. Dhakan, MD & CEO, Prama Hikvision India Pvt. Ltd.

Mr. Bhupendra Kumar, Product Head, Prama Hikvision India Pvt. Ltd

“The latest trends in Video Door Phone (VDP) product segment, includes SIP Based Propriety Technology, IP Based Remotely Operating Solutions and access through the Mifare card. The Indian video door phone market is expected to grow at a steady rate in the Metro and Tier- II cities due to increased demand in the upscale housing projects. A clear trend toward large-screen indoor units and Internet protocol (IP) products in the market will also cause a slight increase in average selling prices (ASP) during the coming years,” said Mr. Bhupendra Kumar, Product Head, Prama Hikvision India Pvt. Ltd.

He further added, “The latest technology is IP based Video Multi –apartment solution, where Hikvision has four product categories (DS-KH-6210-L/DS-KH-6310-WL/ DS-KH-6310-W/ DS-KH-6310), DS-KH 8301-WT, DS-KH-8501 –WT). All these VDP products can be accessed and operated remotely through mobile devices like mobile phones, tablets or PCs. The VDP models (DS-KH -6310-WL/ DS-KH-6310-W/ DS-KH-6310), DS-KH 8301-WT, DS-KH-8501 –WT) has touch screen indoor unit.”

Vinit Narvekar, Manager- Customer Trainings, Prama Hikvision India Pvt. Ltd

“The Video Door Phone product segment is getting significant demand from the wide variety of Real Estate projects (Apartments and Villa). It has the core function to identify the visitor. When it comes to knowing who’s at your door before you actually open it, there’s nothing better than a video door phone. A video door phone helps to feel more secure in your home. Three tier solutions are available in Hikvision VDP products. They include, Alert from Security Guard Gate, Alert from Apartment Lobby, Alert from your Door Bell. You know the visitor well in advance and can secure your home and assets in case of any eventuality,” said Vinit Narvekar, Manager- Customer Trainings, Prama Hikvision India Pvt. Ltd.

The product introduction and training Series ‘Tech-Knowledge Talk’ on PRAMA India App platform was jointly conducted by Bhupendra Kumar, Product Head, Prama Hikvision India Pvt. Ltd. and Vinit Narvekar, Manager- Customer Trainings, Prama Hikvision India Pvt. Ltd. The next session of ‘Tech-Knowledge Talk’ on PRAMA India App platform will be announced shortly.