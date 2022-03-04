Health and wellness start-up RisamPure launches AtmoPure air purifiers

- Advertisement -

RisamPure owned by the former promotors of Bharat Serums & Vaccines Ltd. (BSVL), which is one of the leading health care organisations with over 4 decades of experience in this segment, has launched AtmoPure range of air purifiers. Aimed at providing the best health care and well-being products in India, RisamPure will be introducing two variants – Medical Grade Hepa 14 Range and Advanced Grade Hepa 13 Range.

AtmoPure air purifiers are built to proactively protect your health by ensuring no air-borne threats escape into the air you breathe. Atmopure air purifiers with its State of the Art 5 stage purification system inside, eliminates all kind of air-borne threats, as they come with built-in Pre-Filter + Activated Carbon Filter + ‘3D Attack’ Technology.

Our innovative and revolutionary ‘3D Attack’ Technology is designed to ensure that the air in every corner of your home is free of all types of allergens, bacteria & viruses. ‘3D Attack’ Technology comprises of 3 powerful technologies – MEDICAL GRADE HEPA 14 + UV-C + IONIZER, making it a unique combination to remove all air-borne particles (as small as 0.3 microns) like hair & dust, gases, odours, VOCs, pollen, mould, allergens, mildew, fungi, bacteria’s & viruses.

Having all 5 technologies together makes AtmoPure Air Purifers unique and powerful for your rooms.

Mr. Bharat Daftary, former Chairman of Bharat Serums & Vaccines Ltd.

“Air pollution is worsening by the day, and we are constantly breathing in toxic air even inside our homes without even realizing it. The launch of AtmoPure state-of-the-art air purifiers is a step towards realizing our vision of bringing the best of healthcare and well-being products to India in order to build a healthy nation,” said Mr. Bharat Daftary, former Chairman of Bharat Serums & Vaccines Ltd.

Going forward, the company plans to conduct extensive research to come up with more innovative healthcare solutions. RisamPure plans to expand its portfolio by bringing in more products in the purification range targeting B2B and other segments. The cornerstone of our product portfolio strategy is Purity, and this will be represented in every product that we introduce and launch.

Vaikunth Ganapathy, Commercial Director of RisamPure, said: “The LEAF in our logo symbolizes this purity. It integrates our belief and strategy together. Consumers are making healthier choices to strengthen their immunity and upgrade their overall lifestyle. With increasing dust, pollutants, and lessening of green cover, the air quality has substantially depleted, and consumers are moving to more health-oriented solutions like air purifiers. AtmoPure air purifiers incorporate highly advanced technologies that ensure the air you breathe in your homes and offices is safe and clean.”

If you have an interesting Article / Report/case study to share, please get in touch with us at editors@roymediative.com/ roy@roymediative.com , 9811346846/9625243429.