Galax launches complete range of solutions and innovative gaming

Galaxy Microsystems Ltd., GALAX, has been fully committed to bringing the most innovative computer hardware has launched a complete range of solutions of innovative products.

Galax has launched a range of products ranging from gaming headsets, gaming chairs, PC cases gaming case fans. The brand has become one of the leaders of gaming segment and has won prestigious awards from around the globe, thus becoming one of the most recommended and trusted series of graphics cards by gamers and PC building enthusiasts.

The Slider series gaming mouse has 5 models namely – Slider-01, Slider-02, Slider-03, Slider-04 and Slider-05. Each Gaming mouse has its own features like adjustable 7200DPI settings, 8 Programmable Macro keys, RGB lighting effects & ergonomic design to name a few. The brand

Amongst the Gaming headsets, the Sonar series Gaming headsets consists of 4 models – Sonar -01, Sonar-02, Sonar-03, and Sonar-04 (available in 2 colors). The gaming headsets are characterised by Synthetic protein leather for extra ruggedness and long-lasting comfort, marquee RGB lighting effects, supports 7.1 Virtual surround sound, high-end lightweight design. As with the Gaming mouse, each Gaming headset is unique in its own way, making sure there is one for everybody.

The brand has also launched GALAX gaming chair is available in 2 colors, namely white and black and, wait for it, has RGB lighting. If that’s not enough, the Gaming chair goes back a full 180 degrees making it a lot more comfortable than an average gaming chair. The chair also has lumbar and neck support cushions to make sure those long hours of gaming are as comfortable as possible. It possesses 180 degrees adjustable seat back, has 4D adjustable armrest, has RGB Effect can be controlled with the provided remote

The Xtreme Tuner Plus software is an all-in-one software to control all the Gaming gears from GALAX. The Xtreme Tuner Plus Software enables gamers and overclocking enthusiasts to unleash the true potential of their Graphics Card and Gaming Gears, taking full control of the Galax ecosystem.

Speaking on the launch, Country Manager, Galax, Mr Dinesh says, “With technology innovation, gamers in today’s times demand superior performance and experience. We at Galax have a motive for our continued efforts to fulfil this demand and bring the best to the gaming community. As pioneers in the industry, we are proud to bring to bring these products for seamless, exciting, and immersive gaming experience. “

