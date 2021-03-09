G7CR Technologies Stresses on the Importance of Employing Cloud Technology at the Virtual Cloud and Data Summit

With a global trend ensuing wherein, SMEs and SMBs have increasingly adopted work from home since the outbreak of COVID-19, G7CR Technologies – one of the Cloud Service providers based out of Bangalore, stressed on the need to transform businesses with Cloud Technology. At a recently held Virtual Cloud and Data Summit which was attended by eminent people from across industries, Dr. Christopher Richard, MD & Chief Cloud Architect, G7 CR Technologies India Pvt Ltd emphasized that the market has seen the exponential growth of the already otherwise growing public cloud space.

Cloud adoption has changed the way Small and Medium Enterprises operate. During the outbreak of COVID-19, most of the SMBs, SMEs and Enterprises migrated from physical desktops to VDI (Virtual Desktop Infrastructure) on the cloud. Dr. Christopher Richard highlighted the benefits of public and private cloud along with features like pay as you use, manageability, elasticity etc which has given a push to not only SMEs/ SMBs but to startups as well in the country.

Conventional industries like education and manufacturing have accelerated the adoption of cloud. Whereas sectors like Banking, Retail, Insurance, Healthcare, PSUs, and IT have been witnessing constant spike in Cloud Adoption in the past one year.

According to the latest report by research firm International Data Corporation, India’s public cloud services (PCS) market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 22.2 per cent to touch USD 7.4 billion by 2024.

Cloud application services (SaaS) segment is forecast to be the largest segment in the public cloud services market in India in 2021, whereas cloud system infrastructure services (IaaS) will experience the largest growth at 44.6% according to India Public Cloud Services End-User Spending Forecast by Gartner.

Speaking on the occasion, Dr. Christopher Richard, Chief Cloud Architect and Founder, G7 CR Technologies, India Pvt Ltd. said, “Companies are currently investing far more than the traditional IT spending in cloud infrastructure and this is expected to keep growing faster. Transforming various business institutions with the help of cloud is possible with hybrid cloud model. It gives businesses a better synergy in terms of strategic planning and storage of data. Public cloud-centric platforms are easing the work models, saving time and stepping up with the technology”

Over the last decade, Small and Medium Businesses (SMBs) and Enterprises have been undergoing a transformation, specifically at the digital front, to keep themselves abreast. Three digital technologies—cloud computing, cybersecurity and big data analytics—are at the heart of this transformation.