Fujifilm India launches its first exclusive store for cameras in Thrissur, Kerala

Fujifilm India has recently announced the launch of its first exclusive store in Thrissur, Kerala. With the launch, customers in Kerala will be able to experience the complete range of cameras by Fujifilm, including Instax and will get the opportunity to try the products and make purchases. Opening to customers from 21 February 2022, the launch of the exclusive store signals Fujifilm’s expansion into the offline market while catering to a wider audience.

Fujifilm India has been at the forefront of delivering world-class innovative products in the field of photographic devices and imaging since 1934. The X & GFX series cameras cater to a large audience of professional photographers, vloggers, content creators, wedding photographers and enthusiasts all around the globe. The Instax range of instant cameras has now become synonymous with style, accessibility and instant memories amongst Gen Z and Millennials.

Speaking on the launch occasion, Mr. Koji Wada, Managing Director, Fujifilm India Pvt Ltd said, “Fujifilm as a brand has been synonymous with photography since 1934. Over our legacy of over 88 years, we have constantly evolved, innovated and delivered world-class products which cater to a wide range of audiences. Our optical devices and electronic imaging department has been extremely well-received in India and resonate with people who choose Fujifilm as their primary devices for photography. Kerala being a key market for Fujifilm India, this first and exclusive store in the state marks another milestone in our endeavour to bring our cameras to where our customers are, giving them more choices. We will NEVER STOP innovating and adding value to our customers’ lives!”

Mr. Arun Babu, General Manager, EID, Optical Devices & Instax Division, Fujifilm India Pvt Ltd

Commenting on the product innovations, Mr. Arun Babu, General Manager, EID, Optical Devices & Instax Division, Fujifilm India Pvt Ltd said, “Fujifilm is committed to driving value from innovation. Our camera products are deeply loved and admired by users across the board. Wedding photographers across the globe vouch for our product innovations in the large and medium format cameras from the GFX series, while new-age content creators swear by our X-series cameras. The exclusive store in Thrissur builds upon these testimonials and brings our entire series of products closer to the customer with a touch-and-feel store.”

The exclusive store in Kerala will be open for customers from 21st February 2022. The store is a full retail shop and all service and repair-related customer queries will continue to be addressed by Fujifilm India authorized service center in Cochin.

