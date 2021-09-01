Fujifilm India collaborates with UNITEX Corporation

Fujifilm India Pvt Ltd announced its collaboration with UNITEX Corporation as the authorized distributor of UNITEX’s LTO Tape Drive in India. The drive is world’s only USB connection LTO with high-speed USB3.0 and efficient functioning with high speed data transfer at maximum 240MB/sec, plug and play with USB3.0 interface, hybrid model with USB interface and SAS interface, large amounts of LTO capacity and support on Mac, Windows, and Linux.

With Fujifilm’s tape, the tape drive is set to rule the industry by offering multi-fold benefits like allowing users to manage ever-increasing data assets easily with connecting to a laptop PC, pass and receive large amounts of data efficiently by LTO tape media, enable data sharing among different OS’s with LTFS support, and store CAD data such as drawings efficiently. The tape drive is also ideal for long term storage of inspection data, inspection result, and trace data and in record X-ray sensor data of foreign articles contamination and metal sensor data. Additionally, LT70H USB achieves a 70% improvement in data transfer speed over the conventional LT70 USB. It can be used easily on laptop PCs that cannot install SAS interface. As data transfer speed has drastically improved to 240MB/s, it realizes a stress-free backup/archive.

Speaking on the collaboration, Mr. Koji Wada, Managing Director, Fujifilm India Pvt Ltd. said, “It gives us immense pleasure to collaborate with UNITEX Corporation as their authorized distributor in India as they look at expanding and foraying into the India market. Fujifilm is one of the top manufacturers of LTO tape media in the world and UNITEX has strong technology with their USB interface tape storage drives. Through this collaboration we are aiming to make the Tape media accessible to any category of clients, especially small and medium enterprises. This collaboration will also be fruitful for us as we meet the increasing demand of tapes and fodder our sales along with the divisional revenue growth.”

Additionally, the tape drive comes with USB plug and play connection, which enables maintenance without stopping the server. The USB cable clamp further prevents unexpected cable disconnection, backup & transfer large amounts of data, archive data in Broadcast/Video/Surveillance camera/Medical, countermeasure for ransomware by managing data off-line, UNITEX LTFS3000 software is included. Furthermore, no special knowledge and skills are required for data storage to LTO tape and the data can be copied to LTO tape by drag & drop.

