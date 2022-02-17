F5 Strengthens Protection of the Digital World with F5 Distributed Cloud Services

- Advertisement -

At its annual Agility conference,F5 announced a major expansion of its application security and delivery portfolio with F5 Distributed Cloud Services that provide security, multi-cloud networking, and edge-based computing solutions on a unified software-as-a-service (SaaS) platform. The company is also launching the first new solution on this platform, F5 Distributed Cloud WAAP (Web Application and API Protection), which augments multiple security capabilities across F5 technologies in one SaaS offering.

Nearly all organizations today find themselves at the convergence of two significant trends: the evolution of applications as the center of their customers’ digital lives and the escalation of threats against those applications. This presents a tremendous challenge as many companies now manage complex application portfolios comprising older legacy and newer modern technologies and infrastructures. In F5’s upcoming 2022 State of Application Strategy Report, 88 percent of organizations say they operate both legacy and modern application architectures, while 70 percent operate in multiple clouds. This expands the threat surface area as companies are forced to deploy separate, and often inconsistent, security controls across different environments.

Over the past several years, F5 has transformed its business and significantly expanded its software and cloud offerings to deliver a broad portfolio of solutions to help customers address this complexity and risk. Through BIG-IP, NGINX, and now F5 Distributed Cloud Services, F5 offers a range of integrated, machine learning-driven solutions that protect legacy and modern applications and APIs across data center, cloud, and edge locations. The world’s largest organizations, including banks, retailers, service providers, and government agencies, rely on F5 to maintain application availability, protect APIs powering their digital supply chains, address threats like malware and bots, and fight rampant fraud.

“Applications and the digital experiences they power have become a foundation for human connection and achievement, as well as a platform for significant business innovation and market creation,” said François Locoh-Donou, President and CEO, F5. “We have made it our mission at F5 to help organizations protect these applications from the now-constant barrage of cyberattacks. The launch of F5 Distributed Cloud Services is significant because it provides a simpler way for customers to manage the complex challenge of modern application security.”

Introducing F5 Distributed Cloud WAAP: F5 Distributed Cloud WAAP simplifies security and automates process, allowing application teams to focus on delivering features and functionality that will enhance their customers’ experience and propel their business forward. The new SaaS-based offering consolidates F5’s industry-leading web application firewall, bot mitigation, DDoS, and API protection capabilities into a single, easy-to-deploy solution that enables SecOps and DevOps teams to enforce consistent security policy wherever they need to deploy applications.

