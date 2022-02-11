Eurotech Technologies Introduces BestNet Armored Fiber Optic Patch Cable

- Advertisement -

Eurotech Technologies, a provider of IT infrastructure products and solutions, introduced a range of BestNet armored fiber optic patch cable. The duplex multimode armored fiber optic cable is designed with high quality components for durability and reliability and the patch cables deliver flexible and sturdy interconnectivity to active equipment and passive optical devices.

BestNet armored fiber optic patch cables can be directly deployed in diverse and harsh environment without an additional tube for protection and widely used in industrial set-up, telecommunication networks, FTTx, FTTH, CCTV, CATV and a broad range of critical applications. With a standard boot on each end, the cable is appropriate for use in data centers and networks with 10G SC applications.

With OFNR (Riser) / OFNP (Plenum) and 3.0mm thickness, the BestNet armored fiber optic cable is specifically designed for light to medium duty indoor/outdoor applications. Its rugged shell with steel and kevlar is 10 times stronger than regular fiber optic cable and has a 40% higher rated range of operating temperature.

The multimode 62.5 / 125 and 50 / 125 armored patch cable provide 1Gigabit data transfer speeds in high bandwidth application, up to 5 times faster than standard 62.5/125um and 50 / 125um fiber patch cable.

“Fiber-optic connectors are continuously evolving and the demand for high quality fiber-optic connectivity products is advancing due to accelerated growth in high-bandwidth communication and data services,” said Mr. Anuj Jain, Managing Director, Eurotech Technologies.

