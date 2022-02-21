ESET reposition edit self with new tagline

- Advertisement -

ESET has announced its new branding with the tagline ‘Progress. Protected.’ESET has introduced the concept of Progress. Protected. in a series of high-level brand films shot by Academy Award-nominated documentary filmmaker Hubert Davies, in which leaders in science, education, innovation, and space exploration discuss progress from their specialist point of view.

These thought leaders’ insights have been brought to life with powerful, bespoke illustrations created by four top-class artists: John Tomac, Jun Cen, Marcellus Hall and Bruno Mangyoku, and executed through digital, print and OOH advertising.This new brand positioning has been inspired by the insight that while the power of human ideas remains the leading catalyst for the world’s progression progress is advanced via the connectivity provided by technology, which needs protecting.

In India, this new brand proposition will be supported with a fully integrated campaign that will feature digital and video advertisements. Throughout 2022, ESET will celebrate progress within technology by spotlighting a number of fascinating thought leaders across a range of fields, who will provide their own inspiring insights on what progress in technology means to them and how it’s helping to change the world for the better.

Richard Marko, CEO of ESET

“The world continues to move forward at pace. When ESET was founded, the Internet was in its infancy. Now technology is part of everything we do and is central to the continued advancement of our society,” explains Richard Marko, CEO of ESET. “Most of the time, technology does just what it is supposed to, but to ensure continued progress in the digital age,we need someone to question what’s going on in the background. I believe that is an important task for our company, as to protect technology means to protect progress itself.”

“If we imagine for a moment,losing the contributions to our progress and future made by our “Champions” and other everyday heroes, it becomes clear exactly what is at stake. That is why ESET places great importance on the technology, research and corporate responsibility initiatives that we pursue with our colleagues, customers, partners and the communities in which we operate.” adds Marko. “Through this new brand positioning, and raising awareness of it through an integrated campaign, we hope to demonstrate ESET’s investment and passion for progress through technology.”

