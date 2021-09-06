ESET and Amity Infosoft Bag Awards at 13th NCN Innovative Product Awards 2021

ESET has won the Best Cybersecurity Software for Desktop & Laptop award at the NCN Innovative Product Awards 2021. Amity Infosoft, authorised distributor of ESET retail products in India, has won the Value-Added Innovative Distributor of 2020 award under the “Best IT Partners Award” category. The NCN Innovative Product Awards 2021, which was held in conjunction with the 13th NCN ICT India Partners Summit and Innovative Product Awards 2020 on 20 August 2021 in New Delhi, is an annual award organised by NCN Magazine to recognise companies in the ICT industry for their achievements and contributions. Now in its 13th edition, the awards garner participation from vendors, corporate executives, distributors and resellers in India and around the region.

“We are thrilled to receive the awards, together with Amity Infosoft, from the National Computrade News. The recognition gives credence to our best-in-class cybersecurity solutions for desktops and laptops, and Amity Infosoft’s exemplary distribution work in India. Leveraging our excellent cybersecurity solutions and strong channel partnerships in India and across the Asia Pacific region, ESET is committed to making technology safer for consumers and businesses in an evolving threat landscape.” said Pamela Ong, Sales Director – APAC, ESET.

Mr. Manoj Patel, Director & CEO of Amity Infosoft, said, “As the National Distributor for ESET retail products in India since 2015, we are humbled to be recognised at the NCN Innovative Product Awards 2021. Our success underscores the strong partnership between Amity Infosoft and ESET, as well as ESET’s exceptional solutions for consumers and small businesses that have been very well received in India. We are looking forward to a continued partnership with ESET to protect more Internet users in India from cyberthreats.”

Earlier this year, ESET was also recognised with the Outstanding Product Award in AV-Comparatives’ Public Consumer Main Test Series for 2020. ESET Internet Security was assessed by the leading independent test lab, achieving Advanced+ level in all of AV-Comparatives’ tests. The evaluators were also impressed with the solution’s ease of use and its clean and easy-to-navigate interface. They also commended ESET Internet Security for the range of advanced options.