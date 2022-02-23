Digisol Extends Made in India Product offerings, Launches Six Made in Switches

- Advertisement -

DIGISOL Systems Ltdexpands its Made in India product folio by announcing the launch of six switches- DG-GS1005 DIGISOL 5 Port 10/100/ 1000 MBPS Gigabit Ethernet Unmanaged Desktop Switch, DG-GS1008DG DIGISOL 8 Port 1000 MBPS Gigabit Ethernet Unmanaged Desktop Switch, DG-GS1016D-A DIGISOL 16 Port 10/100/1000 MBPS Gigabit Ethernet Unmanaged Desktop Switch with External Power Adapter, DG-GS1024D DIGISOL 24 Port 10/100/1000 MBPS Gigabit Ethernet Unmanaged Desktop Switch, DG-GS1512HP 8 Port Web Managed Gigabit Ethernet PoE Switch + 4 Combo Ports, DG-GS1528 24 Port Gigabit Ethernet Layer 2 Web managed Switch with 4 Gigabit SFP Ports.The newly introduced switches are designed to offer power, flexibility, and stability required to keep complex networks running smoothly.

Mr. Samir Kamat, Head of Systems Engineering, Digisol Systems

Announcing the launch, Mr. Samir Kamat, Head of Systems Engineering, Digisol Systems, said, “With growing demand for high-speed internet it has been become essential to build efficient communication network infrastructures and networking switches play a key role in it. We are thrilled to announce the launch of our six made in India Switches. Our endeavour is to offer best in class switching products that offers high performance, connectivity & are made in India.”

Krushna Garkhede, Head of Marketing, Digisol Systems

Adding to that, Mr. Krushna Garkhede, Head of Marketing, Digisol Systems, said, “We are happy to introduce our six bestselling switches as Made in India Switches, with the launch of these products, we aim to strengthen our foothold and increase market share. To further promote our Made in India products, we are running “Trusted Made in India Brand” campaign. Aim of this campaign is to help customers & Partners make right decisions when it comes to buying Trusted IT networking product brands and take a step forward towards Atmanirbhar Bharat.”

DIGISOL DG-GS1005 is a five port Gigabit Ethernet unmanaged switch designed to enhance network performance in a compact form factor. The switch offers 5 10/100/1000Mbps Ethernet ports compliant with IEEE 802.3az standard.

DIGISOL DG-GS1008DG is an eight port Gigabit Ethernet unmanaged switch designed to enhance network performance in a compact form factor. The switch offers 8 10/100/1000Mbps Ethernet ports compliant with IEEE 802.3az standard.

DIGISOL DG-GS1016D-A is a Gigabit Ethernet unmanaged switch designed to enhance network performance in a compact form factor. The switch offers 16 x 1000 Mbps Ethernet ports.

DIGISOL DG-GS1024D is a 10/100/1000 Mbps Unmanaged Ethernet Desktop Mount switch designed to enhance network performance. The switch comes with 24×10/100/ 1000Mbps ports, offering solutions for accelerating bandwidth needs of small Ethernet workgroups.

DIGISOL DG-GS1512HP is a Web Managed switching product. It is an intelligent network manageable switch designed for network environments that require high performance, high port density and easy for installation. It provides 8 Gigabit Ethernet PoE ports and 4 Giga combo ports.

DIGISOL DG-GS1528 is a Lite-Managed switching product. It is an intelligent network manageable switch designed for network environments that require high performance, high port density and easy for installation

