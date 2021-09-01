Denave Global CEO Snehashish Bhattacharjee recognised in the Influential Leaders of New India list 2021

Denave is pleased to share that its Global Chief Executive Officer, Snehashish Bhattacharjee has been recognized by Team Marksmen in the Influential Leaders of New India 2021 list. This award is a testament to the quality and consistency of Denave’s sales enablement solutions across the globe.

With this recognition, Snehashish shared the stage with leading players in the Indian market who have demonstrated rigor for revolutionizing industry dynamics, with innovation-driven products and services. The list celebrates leaders who epitomised best practices in business footprint, problem solving efficacy, innovation, result-orientation, empathy, and leadership development.

On this achievement, Snehashish Bhattacharjee, Global CEO, Denave said, “Despite the challenges of this year, the recognition demonstrates the strength of our brand and undeterred focus on sales enablement solutions while delivering superior results for clients across markets. This award acknowledges the strength and progressive focus of our international team of experts and reflects the teams continued commitment to deliver enduring value to our clients.”

Denave continues to provide offerings that act as catalysts in the sales journey. With the evolved market dynamics in the new normal, the company has strengthened its focus on services including Digital Marketing, Technology Platforms, Analytics, Intelligent Database Platform, and more.

Under Snehashish’s leadership, Denave has registered record revenue and industry recognition for its broad range of sales enablement solutions as well as its work culture.