Dell Technologies Launches 2022 Partner Program

- Advertisement -

Dell Technologies launched the 2022 Dell Technologies Partner Program, celebrating the fifth anniversary of the Program and its continued success with the partner community. In the span of five years, the Dell Technologies APJ Channel has achieved 70% growth. The program and strategy have been working hard for partners: Rebates payout has grown 80% and earned Marketing Development Funds (MDF) has increased by 95%.

The updated Dell Technologies Partner Program will streamline and enhance the partner experience across multiple Program tracks. Solution Providers, Cloud Service Providers and OEM partners will now enjoy one regional incentive structure, one tier structure, and one set of tier requirements. The consistency across these tracks and their associated selling motions – such as reselling, hosting, and embedding – will enable partners to focus on positioning the best solution for their customers while earning consistent, lucrative incentives, regardless of route to market.

Mr. Tian Beng Ng, Sr VP and GM, Channel, Asia Pacific and Japan (APJ), Dell Technologies, said, “Our channel partners are integral to our overall success; in Q3 FY22, APJ partners grew orders revenue by 46% Y/Y.In a world where technology is the driver of progress, it is imperative that we are providing the support our partners need with our portfolio, the Partner Program and its benefits, so they can continue to deliver the outcomes our customers want. The important question we always reflect on is how we continue to listen to our partners and innovate the Program of the future together. Our partner vision will be built on three pillars –streamlining the partner experience, enabling transformation, and maximizing growth.”

In addition to streamlining the partner experience across tracks, enhancements will also be made in other critical areas to simplify engagement further and accelerate growth with partners. Dell Technologies is doubling down on storage, with a mid-range storage 5X tier revenue accelerator and a new 2% incremental rebate kicker for acquisition and Tech Refresh opportunities for Dell PowerStore and Dell Unity XT solutions. The storage competitive swap rebate is increased to 9%, the same rate as storage new business incentive.

In support of line of business cross-sell, Access for VMware, which provides VMware license resell and rebate is available to all eligible metal tiered Solution Providers, where geographically available. The new business incentive for the Client+ category will also be expanded to include Dell Displays and Client Peripherals.

The Dell APEX Cloud Services portfolio will continue to grow throughout the year, along with geographic resale expansion. New partner APEX portfolio training competencies have been launched to support partner enablement across these offers. Dell APEX creates opportunities for channel partners to offer customers flexible and simplified IT solutions. Other Program updates include simplifying the competitive swap and tech refresh processes and extending tech refresh to include server leads; ongoing investment in the Online Solution Configurator to optimize and expedite partner configure, price and quote for storage.

These updates will help partners grow and transform alongside Dell Technologies in the APJ region. Besides the ongoing Program evolution, Dell Technologies continues to invest in its Partner Technical Community through its Heroes Program–an ongoing initiative that provides access to Partner and Dell Technologies Pre-Sales technologists throughout the year. In APJ Q3 FY22, more than 115 events were hosted and drew more than 6700 attendees across 25 countries.

If you have an interesting Article / Report/case study to share, please get in touch with us at editors@roymediative.com/ roy@roymediative.com, 9811346846/9625243429.