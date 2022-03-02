Dell PowerVault ME5- simple, powerful and scalable storage solution for high value SMB workloads 

- Advertisement -

Dell Technologies unleashed Dell PowerVault ME5, a series of three new entry storage models that are purpose-built and optimized for SAN & DAS and poised to address a wide range of small-to-medium business (SMB) business challenges. This includes keeping pace with data growth, improving operational simplicity, supporting newer and higher value workloads and delivering business outcomes much faster. PowerVault ME5 does this with a modern software design that offers twice the performance, throughput, capacity and memory of its PowerVault ME4 predecessor – without compromise. PowerVault ME5 is set to help SMBs boost productivity and economic growth by improving their access to data and staying competitive.

Our global Sales and Channel Partners have catapulted Dell Technologies into a leadership position within the entry storage segment with over 53,000 systems spread over 26,000+ very satisfied PowerVault customers. Dell’s success can be credited to its legacy of knowing how to design cost- efficient solutions that can address numerous SMB challenges of data storage growth, management simplicity, performance and data protection. Significant technology investments coupled with a keen understanding of the customer’s business needs enables Dell to balance performance and cost for price conscious SMBs.

“Dell PowerVault ME5 provides our resellers with significant refresh revenue while our customers will realize significant performance, capacity and throughput gains helping them achieve their business goals.” Jörg Eilenstein, COO, TIM AG

PowerVault storage has always brought customers an all-inclusive experience of simplified operations, PowerEdge Server compatibility, rich data services, performance and cloud-based storage analytics. One of the reasons IT organizations will find PowerVault ME5 storage attractive is the overall management simplicity that starts with PowerVault Manager – a single ME5 array management (HTML5) GUI with intuitive user navigation and supported scripting with either a Redfish/Swordfish REST or CLI APIs.

CloudIQ is Dell’s cloud based AIOPs that uses telemetry, machine learning and other algorithms to provide users with notifications and predictive analytics indicating the operational health of the array, remediation advice, anomalies, capacity projections, reclaimable storage, and more.

PowerVault ME5’s design is highly suited to support a broad set of application workloads including High Performance Computing File Systems with BeeGFS, PixStore and NFS file systems, Safety and Security (CCTV at the Edge), Microsoft and VMware Virtualization, up to 500 Virtual Desktops, select Edge use cases (Oil and Gas Exploration and Cloud Gaming) and many more without compromising performance or availability SLAs.

Dell Technologies – Internal Use – Confidential 2 choice for any of these application environments that don’t demand the low latencies of all-flash and NVMe – yet still necessitate important availability, reliability and security characteristics.

Many SMB customers, like their enterprise counterparts, want to simplify their IT operations, reduce risk and deploy faster and more scalable storage platforms to keep up with modern applications and data growth. They’ll be glad to know that the new PowerVault ME5 arrays remain the simplest, most cost-effective way to meet their infrastructure requirements and desired outcomes.

