DE-CIX India and Yotta Infrastructure Partner to Provide Internet Peering and Interconnection Services

- Advertisement -

DE-CIX India, the carrier and data center neutral Internet Exchange (IX) operator in the Indian market, establishes a new point-of-presence (PoP) at Yotta’s Uptime Institute Tier IV certified facility – Yotta NM1 in Panvel.



With this partnership, enterprises, content providers, cloud providers and ISPs hosted at Yotta data center and/or at their own captive data centers in the western India region can now take advantage of expanded high-speed interconnection capabilities to the rest of the world. DE-CIX’s presence at Yotta NM1 will provide enhanced network performance, low latency, direct one-hop cloud connectivity, and Internet peering services to the majority of the ISPs across India and the world. It will also address low-latency edge requirements and ensure seamless content delivery to the last mile through a robust footprint of network nodes spread across the country.

With DE-CIX’s multi-service Interconnection platform at Yotta, these customers can now access a range of services including connectivity to hundreds of local carriers, Internet service providers (ISPs), and content and application providers, without having to establish direct, separate connections with each network.

Leveraging DE-CIX DirectCLOUD, customers can reach global cloud providers including Microsoft Azure, AWS, Google Cloud, and others through a single point, thereby eliminating direct connection costs. Moreover, Microsoft Azure Peering Service via DE-CIX enables enterprises hosted at Yotta NM1 to reduce latency to the Microsoft cloud and enhances connectivity to Microsoft 365 services.

Speaking on this partnership, Mr. Sunil Gupta, Co-founder and CEO at Yotta Infrastructure says, “The last two years have sent digital transformation into hyperdrive. E-commerce and digital platforms have seen a surge, with an increase in the consumption of video and on-demand content services. Rising remote workspaces and accelerated migration to hybrid multi-cloud environments have increased data traffic. This calls for the creation of a resilient digital infrastructure that maximises network performance while enabling reliable data transfer and seamless end-user interaction for enterprises.”

“We’re excited to host DE-CIX at our award-winning Yotta NM1 data center, fortifying our proposition to offer all our hosted customers and also all on-premises customers in the western India region, a variety of interconnection services, with the added advantage of reduced latency and enhanced network fabric connect. More importantly, customers looking to establish hybrid multi-cloud environments, running workloads in their private clouds and in multiple public clouds, need not establish costly and complex direct network links to each cloud operator. Yotta can just cross-connect their private clouds to DE-CIX Cloud port at Yotta NM1 data center, giving them a single hop, quick-to-deliver direct connectivity to multiple cloud providers.”

On this partnership, Mr. Sudhir Kunder, Country Director – India at DE-CIX India, says, “Interconnecting Data Center infrastructure has the potential to accelerate the country’s Internet growth. Data centers have evolved into the central storage hubs of India’s digital economy, and they are now omnipresent for platforms and applications. And central to the seamless functioning of these applications and delivery of content is interconnection, which is why IXs like DE-CIX which live in data centers, make themselves at home in highly interconnected data centers to nurture digital ecosystems there. Yotta NM1 and DE-CIX India have collaborated to make solutions more Reliable, Resilient, Fast, and Secure, which will immediately benefit enterprises, SMEs and ISPs at large.”

If you have an interesting Article / Report/case study to share, please get in touch with us at editors@roymediative.com/ roy@roymediative.com, 9811346846/9625243429.