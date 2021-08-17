D-Link introduces new feature-rich Routers based on 11AC Wireless technology

D-Link (India) Limited announced the availability of three new variants of High performance Gigabit router, namely DIR-2150 (AC2100 Wi-Fi Gigabit Router), DIR-1950 (AC1900 Wi-Fi certified EasyMesh Gigabit Router), and DIR-1260 (AC1200 Gigabit Router).These new routers are based on Lightning-fast 11AC Wireless technology and packs in enough processing power to handle every high-bandwidth intensive networking task you throw at it.

The new 11AC routers by D-Linkare feature-rich like the- D-LINK WI-FI App with intuitive interface and step-by-step instructions for easy setup. Profile-based Parental controlsis another noteworthy feature that make it easier to control kids’ online activities.In addition to the lightning speed users can also experience advanced features such as an automatically optimizing QoS with a built-in speed test (powered by Ookla to check your connection uplink and downlink speeds), an automatic firmware update system that ensures the best protection, and compatibility with voice assistants(Amazon Alexa and Google Assistant).D-Link’s new 11AC Gigabit routers efficiently send high-speed Wi-Fi signals to multiple devices placed in the same network. So, our users can now simultaneously stream HD media, transfer large files quickly, and experience fast gaming without lag or buffer.

D-Link AC2100 Wi-Fi Gigabit Router (DIR-2150)

For all those looking for super-fast Wi-Fi speed, D-Link DIR-2150 is the answer. This AC2100 Wi-Fi Gigabit router provides uninterrupted high-speedbandwidth for multiple devices for buffer-free HD streaming, video/ phone calls, online gaming, and content rich web surfing throughout home or office.DIR-2150is a powerful device with 880 Mhz dual-core high-power processor, 128MB of flash memory and 128MB of RAM.

D-Link AC1900 Wi-Fi certified EasyMeshGigabit Router (DIR-1950)

The DIR-1950, AC1900 EasyMesh Gigabit Router from D-Link is a powerful wireless networkingsolution that combines highspeed802.11ac Wi-Fi with dual-band technology and Gigabit Ethernet ports. With Wi-Fi speeds of up to 1,900 Mbps one can conveniently meet the increasingdemand from multimedia applications. With Wi-Fi certified EasyMesh technology DIR-1950 router supports the addition of compatible D-Link Wi-Fi certified EasyMesh devices, allowing users to create their own Mesh network. Basically,users can easily design and manage a single customized mesh network, wherein mobile devices can be intelligently placed on the least congested band. Users can go room-to-room while video chatting or browsing the internet and enjoy uninterrupted coverage.Further 10/100/1000 Gigabit Ethernet ports gives solid, dependable wiredperformance for devices such as Network Attached Storage (NAS), media centers, and gamingconsoles.

D-Link AC1200 Gigabit Router (DIR-1260)

With DIR-1260, our userswill not only enjoy buffer-free gaming and lightning-fast surfing, but theywill also experience a bunch of innovative & varied features. All this is possible with the router’s880 Mhz dual-core high-power processor, 128 MB of flash memory and 128 MB of RAM.This router is no longer just a networking device – it is a powerful, intelligent home gatewaywith processing power to boot.